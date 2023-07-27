3 Zodiac Signs Could Have The Best Horoscopes On July 28, 2023

Courage is not the lack of fear. Sometimes the most courageous acts require tremendous willpower to overcome fear, especially if that courage goes against the crowd or popular wisdom. The energy today will reveal truths that you may or may not want to look at. After all, abuse can sometimes masquerade as good wishes, but it takes courage to confront that reality.

Moon in Sagittarius opposite Vesta and square Saturn and Mars are the main astrological energies today. The need to claim your independence despite earthly worries will reign supreme. But life is not black or white. The opposite side has some valuable points of consideration too. Just make sure you are not throwing the baby out with the bath water.

If you feel called to, maintaining a bullet journal will be very beneficial for you at this time. Especially since Saturn is transiting through loosey-goosey Pisces. What brings you the most joy? What causes you the most pain? These are some good questions to focus on today. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 28, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today will be an extremely productive day for you. Some of you will be shocked at how much you get done. It may be because of a new person on the team who brings new ideas and energy to the table. But it can also be because of the desire to quickly finish your boring chores so you are free to watch a movie or go on the date that you are looking forward to.

Saturn in Pisces will have a strong influence on you today. You may fight with a best friend or suddenly realize that you were being too forgiving for very serious indiscretions. It can feel stressful in the heat of the moment, but as long as you hold yourself to a higher standard and aim for a good future, you will be able to make the right moves for yourself. This is why you are on the best horoscopes list today. You needed to hear this.

Some of you will benefit from bringing home a bunch of sunflowers or wildflowers. Collecting the latter by yourself will be more beneficial, especially if you want to let go of bad habits and align yourself with the energy of positively stepping out of your comfort zone. Take small steps and before you know it, you will cross the finish line!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if all else fails, don't use a hammer. You may get pissed off today, but don't engage. For some of you, this message is why you are on the best horoscopes list. You needed to hear this so you do not enter the weekend with a bad taste in your mouth. Why fight with someone who is already convinced you are wrong and they are absolutely right? It's a massive waste of time.

Moon in Sagittarius can often make you feel blindsided or in the shade of the favorite child or the golden employee. But don't let it strike your heart and shrivel up your joy. Pluto in Capricorn is in your corner and so is Mars in Virgo. As long as you remember the rules of the game, you will be able to make it to the other side without a hitch.

If you haven't spoken to your grandparents in the longest time, today is a good day to check up on them and ask about their health and well-being. You can even drop by their home if you live close by. For others of you, engaging with your siblings like they are your friends will bring you great joy. You can even hit the bar together for cocktail hour!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Strength, courage, and goodwill will crown your day, Pisces. If you have been fighting with someone, the chances of resolution are very strong today. For some of you, the other party will be the one to extend the olive branch first. For others of you, love and joy will be the focus of your day regardless of who or what may be in it.

Saturn in Pisces opposite Mars and Mercury are the main astrological energies for you today. Despite the hard aspects, the end result will be satisfactory. It's almost like pulling weights at the gym. It is hard but there's a purpose attached to the act. As long as you remember your priorities and what you are aiming for, this opposition energy will help you shape up brilliantly.

If you feel called to, work with milk today in some capacity. It can be through baking milk cookies or making a cottage cheese dessert. But it can also be a milk ritual offered to whichever deity you revere and respect. Like a snake or tortoise shedding old skin, you will start maturing in the right direction over the next few weeks.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.