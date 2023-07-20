Did you know that your favorite flower doesn't just beautify its surroundings, but actually says a lot about your personality type?

Our flower preferences come from a subconscious part of our brain and can reveal much about our personalities, lifestyles, and even our tastes.

An article in Town and Country spoke to Meredith Waga Perez, owner of Belle Fleur in New York City, about what our floral predilections say about us.

Here is what your favorite flower reveals about your personality:

1. Rose = You love to travel

Rose people love to travel and adventure because they enjoy different cultures and their own unique cultures. Every season is a rose season, so as a rose lover, you're always in style, always fashionable, and completely on point.