3 Zodiac Signs Emotionally Detach In Love On August 5, 2023

We tend to think of the zodiac sign of Aries as the most fiery and fierce. This is the warrior sign, the representative of Mars itself, and so naturally, we fear and tremble at the idea of the power that comes with it. Suppose we will think along those lines, in that 'military' sort of way. In that case, we must consider that battle is not just about offense but defense. When it comes to defending ourselves against the toxicity of emotion, we learn that on this day, August 5, 2023, we are also brave warriors of defense. If we need to switch off those feelings, we do so promptly and efficiently.

Today is the day we know that, if necessary, we can switch off our feelings regarding love and heartbreak. There is a moment when we feel that too much is too much. During the Aries Moon, which is today's leading transit, we will be the ones who decide what gets into our psyches and what stays out. If it hurts too much, then we deny it access. We are in control and the Aries Moon helps us defend our psychic boundaries.

Three zodiac signs can use this power to their benefit, and for these people, the day will not be so much as 'smooth' but as ... protected. We know what's out there, and that pain is knocking on our door, but we can choose not to let that pain in because we have the Aries Moon at hand. We may come off as cold or shut down, but if that's how it has to be, then that's how it will be. Which zodiac signs take to the Aries Moon in ways that enable them to shut off their feelings?

Three zodiac signs emotionally detach from love on August 5:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have seen your share of emotional pain, and on this day, you can't help but sense another round of it coming your way. Instead of welcoming it into your life, you brace yourself as only a true Aries can do, and with the help of the Aries Moon on this date, August 5, 2023, you will shut off all possibilities of potential heartbreak.

You know that something is going on between you and your partner, and even though you're both aired your grievances many times before, you see something coming and are determined to head it off at the past. You can shut down and switch off your feelings today because you are not up for that kind of pain or 'giving' any back. This is a two-way street. On this day, you will choose to stay at home metaphorically.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have shown the world that you can shut off your feelings at will, but the truth is that not only does no one believe you, but you don't believe you. You know how to pretend to be cold, but inside, you are suffering, Gemini, and often that suffering gets to you so badly that you can only react by showing your 'opponent' that you don't care.

You care way too much, that's the problem, but while the Aries Moon is in the sky, you may find some relief today, as August 5, 2023, will have you showing the person that causes you such grief that you don't care anymore. This may lead to the state of 'fake it 'til you make it.' That means if you shut down long enough, you might even start to believe that you don't care. Good luck with that. Do what you must do to survive, Gemini. You'll be OK.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Shutting down for you is a process that comes only after a long stint of suffering, but you, as a strong Sagittarius, will never suffer for long. If this means that the person you are at odds with, who is more than likely your romantic partner, needs to see a side of you that they've never seen before, then alert the media: it's time.

On August 5, 2023, you will assume the power handed to you by the ever-strong transit of the Aries Moon, and you will emotionally detach in love, and turn off your feelings and anything that resembles pain. You haven't got time for the pain, as they say, and today proves this to you in no uncertain terms. If love is here to give you pain, you'll have to turn your back on love for now. This is not what you deserve and you will have nothing to do with it. You have this one life to live, and pain gets only a certain portion. Enough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.