3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 5, During Jupiter And Uranus In Taurus

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 5, 2023. Good things come to those who wait. That's the energy of the day. Don't let that stop you from multi-tasking, especially if you are creative and chock-full of ideas and inspiration.

Who said waiting has to be boring? Those of you who are in the legal profession or ancillary services will have extraordinary good luck today. It may not help you win cases (after all, your opponents are also in the same profession as you). Still, this energy will bless you in some aspect of your life today, whether professionally or personally.

Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus are the main astrological drivers of the day. Well-considered plans and thoughtful actions will pave the way for astonishing results in the future. Don't be too hasty. You don't want to trip and fall right before the finish line. Cross it with grace and suave.

Also, if you haven't spoken to the elders in your family and close relatives for a while, today's a good day to ring them up. Chatting about shared memories, especially from your younger days, will fill your hearts with cheer and joy. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 5, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 5, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The day is ripe for the taking, Scorpio! Don't sit at home and waste away. Today's energy is perfect for activities that fill your heart with joy and purpose. It doesn't have to be anything serious, either. You can just as easily have fun with your friends in an escape room as write your novel in the comfort of your home. Remember not to remain still and indolent whether you divert this energy into introverted or extroverted pursuits.

Mars in Virgo trine and Uranus in Taurus are your main astrological energies today. Work hard and then play hard. So if you haven't made plans for a good vacation shortly, today's the day to start the ball rolling and look up some potential places. Flight reservations, permissions from the boss and other considerations will follow soon enough.

Also, some of you will benefit from cooking a meal just for yourself today. It can be a batch of pancakes for breakfast, some ooey-gooey choco-chip brownies or a simple bowl of comforting pasta. Prepare something just for you (even if you cook for the rest of your family too). Life is not meant to be lived just for others, no matter how much you love them. This exercise will help you be more considerate of your needs and those of your loved ones.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Romance is in the air for you today, Libra. The energy is exquisite! If you feel up to it, don't overthink anything. Just let your soul take you where it may. If you are single, you may randomly feel like visiting a bookstore or a coffee shop or meeting a friend who hasn't in a while. You may want to date your bae to an amusement park if you are in a relationship. Whatever you choose to do, as long as you trust your heart, your day will be fabulous, fun and extraordinary.

The transiting Moon is in Aries today, the opposite sign to Libra. So expect a few annoyances and immature words while you go about your day, but don't let them ruin the good energy here for you. Let them brush past you like water off a duck's back.

Also, some of you may need to call your mother today and chit-chat with her. The energy is excellent for such a bonding exercise, but this message is not for you if you have an abusive relationship with your mother. If that's the case, journal your feelings about your mother instead and ask yourself what you would have done differently if you had raised yourself, given the circumstances. The excuses will become apparent, but so will other factors that may have influenced the hardship.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you can do whatever your heart desires today and no one will be able to put a damper on it. Even if someone tries to rain on your parade, the universe will come to your rescue immediately. Isn't that something?

Venus in Leo square and Uranus in Taurus are the main astrological energy behind this. Even with the square aspect, the energy will express itself in amorous ways for you. So if you have a significant other, don't be surprised if you suddenly become extremely touchy-feely or desire to run off with them somewhere private while strolling through a public place. If you have a date planned for tonight, spritz some nice perfume on your wrists for bonus points.

Today is also good for remembering the people who have supported and loved you all these years you have been alive. Whether you lost contact with them many decades ago or still have them in your life, let your heart fill with gratitude and love as you remember them. You don't need to show it to others or talk about it directly with said individuals. The energy will reach the right people through the matrix of the collective.

