3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 3, During Moon Opposite Mars

Today is both a good day and a bad one. Good because on August 3, 2023 we will know what we want, and bad because we'll do anything to get it, including trample over other people's feelings. What we're working with, cosmically, on this day is the transit Moon opposite Mars, and it's a doozy. This transit has the capability of bringing out some very vicious tempers, especially in three zodiac signs. So, while some of us will be fighting for our way, the ones who actually get in our way will end up fearing us to the point where we clearly understand that we are perhaps a little too ferocious in our desire to get what we want.

This transit, Moon opposite Mars, brings out the warrior in us. While that might sound brave and true, we have to keep in mind that Mars transits are mainly about war; that doesn't mean 'inner strength' or superiority ... it means war. In our lives this plays out as us being offensive and aggressive, and when the Moon is opposite Mars, as it is today, August 3, 2023, we who are most affected by it become soldiers, or more often, commanders. Today we boss people around, tell them what to do, offend as powerfully as we can, and go for whatever we decide is a victory. This is a 'take no prisoners' kind of day, and for three zodiac signs, there is no other option.

What makes this a rough day for the warrior that goes to battle today is that we may actually be too much for our surroundings. Yes, it's obvious that we will offend and hurt feelings, but we may end up hurting our own selves with our pushy and selfish behavior. We can't see the forest for the trees; all that pleases us is the sound of our own voice, as we bark and bellow out orders to a non-responsive 'army.'

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 3:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There are simply certain things that you won't do, and on August 3, 2023, you may be asked or required to do precisely 'that' and you will not only say 'no,' you will flat our rebel. You are not someone who can ever be pushed around, and while you generally come off as someone who is mild-mannered and calm, you have a side to you that is pure warrior, and on this day, during Moon opposite Mars, that warrior mentality is going to rise to the surface. There is someone in your life whom you find to be unbelievably nervy, and that actually think they can boss you around.

Well, they certainly do have another thing coming, don't they, Libra? You are not the one to be pushed around today, and if you have to whip out that bad temper of yours, then all you can say is 'they asked for it.' So be it. Temper unleashed!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are someone who practices 'the conspiracy of silence,' which means that you never feel the need to voice your opinion and you'd prefer to stay behind the scenes while the action is going down. What people don't know about you is that you are like the illuminati; you watch, you wait and then, if required...you pounce.

You are no stranger to the powers that are unleashed by the transit of Moon opposite Mars, on August 3, 2023. If you need to show the world that you are truly a force to be reckoned with, then that's the way it goes. You are fearless and your greatest strength is that you don't care what others think of you. During Moon opposite Mars, you will do what you need to do despite the fact that you'd much rather sit in your secret agent lair and watch from the sidelines. If power is needed, then you know how to lay it on thickly. As you will, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What people don't recognize about you, Capricorn is that you are a force majeur; you know all the right moves and you know when to make them. Similar to the Sagittarius reading above, you, too, feel as though you don't need to intervene until the last minute...you'd rather not sully yourself with unnecessary drama, but on August 3, 2023, drama will come knocking on your door and if it rouses you from your peaceful slumber, then like a giant waking from a long nap, you will tear the unsuspecting visitor to bits.

You do not like your peace being disturbed, and what makes this day hard for you is that you aren't fond of letting the beast out; when you do, you feel exposed, but then again, you get to establish your own turf. Nobody gets the better of you, Capricorn, and you let them know that today, August 3, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.