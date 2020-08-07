Which Personality Type Is Fearless?

I am not afraid!

Fearless isn’t just the name of a Taylor Swift album — it’s a defining personality trait for many people, but particularly for one personality type.

Think about the areas of your life where you’d like to be more fearless.

Maybe you wish you were able to chase your dreams with more ease or perhaps you want to be more fearless in your relationships.

Wherever the improvement needs to take place, we all should strive to be fearless.

But what exactly does it mean to be fearless?

According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, fearless literally means being free from fear.

Some other words to describe fearlessness are bravery, courage, and heroic.

Imagine a world where you weren’t tied down by the fear that you feel within yourself. Would you still be at that job that you hate? Would you get off the couch and run that 5k?

There are so many things we might do (or not do) if we were more fearless.

But the truth is, not everyone struggles with fear.

Granted, there will be times when fear is our innate response to a situation.

Nonetheless, there is one particular personality type that is great at being fearless.

The ENTP Myers-Briggs personality type is most fearless.

For the ENTP, being fearful is only seen as an obstacle that must be overcome with extreme resilience and enthusiasm.

According to the Myers and Briggs Foundation, these people are “quick, ingenious, stimulating, alert, and outspoken.”

They make decisions out of urgency rather than emotions.

Simply put, the ENTP doesn’t have time to be afraid.

Their intelligence and ability to solve problems are highly admired.

As a result, their ability to be fearless coincides with their immense resourcefulness.

Since they want to be stimulated in their everyday lives, the ENTP is likely to do things that require bravery.

They are just concerned with staying interested in what’s around them.

The ENTP is always alert to their surroundings, making it easy for them to notice if and when something isn’t serving them.

That said, they have a natural desire to switch things up, even if this means doing something they’re afraid of.

This personality type is focused on one thing — constant change.

And what’s probably the number one reason people avoid doing things that scare them? We don’t like change!

The ENTP is also very outspoken, never reluctant to give their input.

It doesn’t matter if the topic is politics, religion, or even the nail color you chose — they will have something to say.

Most people don’t want to step on others' toes or say the wrong thing. But the ENTP doesn’t even think about that possibility.

ENTP is one of the most adaptable personality types.

As I said before, the ENTP isn’t afraid of change but rather welcomes it.

Their dislike for routine keeps them, and everyone around them, occupied.

While some people find comfort in the day-to-day sameness, the ENTP wants to avoid it at all costs.

This is a big reason why they are considered to be the most fearless personality type.

In an effort to explore various interests throughout their life, the ENTP will do things you haven’t even thought of.

They are confident in their ability to adjust to certain situations, letting nothing hold them back. To them, there’s no use in being fearful if they know that they can handle whatever comes their way.

You could say that they possess a certain level of conviction in themselves.

Adapting to changes aside, they willingly put their problem-solving to the test with every new experience.

Truity explains that there is no comfort zone in the eyes of the ENTP. They will think outside the box any chance they get. As a matter of fact, they prefer it this way, making fearlessness just another thing to cross off their list of to-dos.

The ENTP personality type is good at reading people.

Similar to the confidence they have in themselves to easily adapt, they trust their instincts on the opinions of others.

Because of their skill for reading people, they aren’t fearful of forming relationships or cutting out toxic ones. They know who is meant to be in their life and who is not.

When the ENTP forms a judgment about someone, they are usually correct.

That said, they are fearless when it comes to social relationships.

Even if they read someone wrong, they know how to get themselves out of the situation.

The ENTP is unlike any of the other personality types as they believe in their ability to overcome complications — even fear.

We can all learn something by looking to the ENTP(s) in our lives.

By understanding the importance of self-reliance, we may be able to incorporate the wonderful attribute of fearlessness into our own personalities.

Taking risks should not be as scary as we make it seem.

To the ENTP, risks and change are what make life interesting and fun.

If we’re always consumed with fear, we’re going to miss out on a lot.

Although it’s okay to enjoy routine, take a little advice from the ENTP and spice things up every now and then.

Don’t be afraid to make changes within your life, even if it’s uncomfortable at first.

Live without a comfort zone like the ENTP and you’ll find yourself in a positive frame of mind.

And who doesn’t need more of that?

Ask an ENTP for help along the way and begin to enjoy life’s fearless moments.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.