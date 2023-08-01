3 Zodiac Signs Have Rough Horoscopes On August 2, 2023

Today, August 2, 2023 is one of those days where we feel as though we are 'on to something big.' We might not be able to put our finger on it, or we might know exactly what it is, but one thing is for sure: until we nail it, we will not know a minute of rest. We are hungry for knowledge today, and that is because during the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn, our curiosity must be met with results, and in doing so, we may come up against certain obstacles, as in ... people.

We may not be that patient today, even if we are naturally patient, and for the three zodiac signs who are most likely to react heavily to Mercury opposite Saturn's power, today is going to be about the pursuit of knowledge and the isolation it brings us.

Today brings obsession with it; we have to find something out. We have to or we will go out of our minds. We push people aside to get what we need today, and we may not exactly be nice about it, either. We are on a mission and that mission isn't going to end until we discover whatever it is that lures us so intensely. Friends and family beware today; we are not stopping to 'pay a visit' or 'take a moment on the phone.' We are headstrong and active and if our people don't get with this program, they'll get pushed aside. This may not make us the most popular person in the lot, but we don't care. A mission is a mission, after all.

Today keeps us alone, tight-lipped and to ourselves. We will feel the sneers of disapproval from those who have no idea what it's like to be this passionate about whatever it is that we need to discover. Still, we will press on. We are not happy about being though of as selfish, but we also don't care enough to stop. And so, we forge on. The zodiac signs that will experience this rough day are as listed here.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 2:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You did not expect to be this compelled, but now that the gates of knowledge have opened up to you, you are going to dive in head first in pursuit of that which avails itself to you. You love the idea of becoming even smarter, and you seem to have stumbled into an interest that broadens your mind and enriches your world.

During the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn, on August 2, 2023, you will see that you are just at the beginning phases of something incredibly new and interesting in your life. What makes this day hard for you is that you still have to balance so many other things in your life, and while those 'things' are crucial to your existence, nothing seems as wondrous and interesting as your newly found pursuit. You may hurt the feelings of a few loved ones today, but those are just 'casualties of knowledge.'

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've only recently come into the knowledge of something that works particularly well in your life, and what's about to happen is that you will recognize that if it works, then you will go with it. What happens because of this is that you will start to ignore the people in your life who have supported you in your endeavors, all this time.

On August 2, 2023, you have the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn which is letting you know that you can't stop for anyone. You are the one who is living your life, and while you appreciate the input of others, you can no longer wait for the approval of anyone, and that means friends, family or romantic partners. You will go after what you want and while it may seem daunting, the road ahead is yours to conquer; this one's on you, and honestly, you feel stronger than ever. You may not get an applause, but then again, this is your race, not theirs.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Certain things are yours alone to deal with, and on this day, August 2, 2023, you will know exactly what needs to be done, and you know very well that it has to be done alone. This may not please your romantic partner as, for some reason, they thought they were part of this plan, but during Mercury opposite Saturn, you will let them know in no uncertain terms that this quest is yours and yours alone.

You aren't looking for their blessing or their approval, as you believe this has nothing to do with any other human being but your self. You are the one who needs to follow this call today, and if that makes you a very unpopular person, then that's just something you'll have to deal with. But, as an individual of character and confidence, that shouldn't be too heavy a burden for you to bear.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.