Today's Love Horoscopes: 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest On August 1

With a Full Moon in Aquarius on the first day of this new month, August, 2023, we should be feeling good about where our love lives are at. The transit that's going to get us going today, however, isn't so much the Full Moon, but Mars trine Jupiter, which is what's going to rev up this love engine of ours and put us on the map.

When we say we're feeling strong, the kind of strength that we have is the kind that fuels things like determination and competition; while we're not competing for love, we may have the strength of a competitor, or rather, the attitude of one. In our hearts, we are winners, and during Mars trine Jupiter on August 1, 2023, three zodiac signs will get to know what it's like to earn the success that's coming to them.

One thing we all can't help is that feeling that comes with the psychology of a 'new' month. We feel as though we're getting another chance, another 'go' at it, and in love and romance, this brings up so much positivity that it's hard to deny. We aren't worried about our love lives on this day, but we are concerned about what it is that WE are bringing to the picture. Are we doing enough? Is the person we are with happy with us?

We aren't doubting ourselves but there is always room for improvement and that's one of the key attributes of Mars trine Jupiter. August 1 is somewhat of a proving ground, and for the three zodiac signs that are willing and able to get up and doing something about, success is the only acceptable outcome.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on August 1:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If it didn't work out last month, then that's what this month is going to be about for you and your partner, Aries. It's August 1, 2023 and the transit of Mars trine Jupiter is ringing all of your bells. That means that you not only see the big picture, but you also realize what is required of you if you're going to realize that big picture in your love life.

You've had to some hefty compromising over the last few weeks, but as we enter the new month, it all seems very worth while. What felt like too much compromise has now shown you that your stamina and endurance has paid off in love and romance, which is exactly what you wanted. August has so much in store for you, Aries. Stay the path and keep your heart open. This is only the beginning for you and your love, and by the way things are looking, it's all good.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Did someone say 'competition?' While your sign is known for being the ultimate competitor, you know yourself as someone who craves success more than kudos; you don't necessarily compete, you just work hard and get what's coming to you. In love, you feel as though this is the arena where you get to do your best.

That means treating your partner well and making them feel secure in your love. On August 1, 2023, during Mars trine Jupiter, you'll want them to know the truth about you, which is that you are both vulnerable and fierce, and you carry with you an enormous amount of power, all of which you are willing to give to them, in love and passion. It's not that you need to know you are their 'number one' but it wouldn't hurt to hear it, and on this first day of the month, you will get what you want, lovingly so.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Full Moon in your zodiac sign helps you to keep an eye on what it is you want to see in the future, and you feel confident about it...however, today is where it all begins, and on August 1, 2023 you will get to experience how the Mars trine Jupiter transit works with that Full Moon in so much as how you and your romantic partner will be very aware of each other's needs and wants.

Today just feels good to you, and you're willing to go where that good feeling leads you. You and your partner have made decisions recently that go into effect as of today; you are dedicated to having a good relationship and Mars trine Jupiter allows you to believe in your abilities as a lover. You don't have a selfish bone in your body today, and this feels much better than you expected. You are willing to give, to share and to enjoy the day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.