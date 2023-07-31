3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 1, During Mercury Opposite Saturn

August 1, 2023, may be a special day for three zodiac signs. On the one hand, today's transit, Mercury opposite Saturn, benefits us. It can clear away some of the cobwebs that have congested our thinking, allowing us to discover some of the darker realizations within our lives. On the other hand, those dark realizations may bring on heartache and pain.

We know we're on the other side. We may even know that we've overcome incredible obstacles, but the idea that we went through whatever we went through will pack a real punch today. During Mercury opposite Saturn, we see where we went wrong and what we did to create the havoc we've recently survived, but there is very little joy in this kind of recognition.

Today feels burdensome because knowledge is a burden. We learn a lot about ourselves today, and for the three zodiac signs who will be experiencing this full force, taking that close look into the mirror may not be a pleasant experience. In fact, for some of us, the realization that 'we did that' may want to make us hide our heads in the sand. Today is a day of embarrassment and dread, even though it's all based on past behavior. That's our one saving grace today. What hurts relates to the past. We will have the rest of our lives to make good on whatever went wrong.

August 1 is a day we want to be good, as it's the first day of the month, and in a way, it will be, but we will have to understand that the information we'll uncover today will hurt first before it heals. In a way, that's OK ... because it has to be. We must be tough and keep a positive outlook, as the only place to go from here is up. Onwards, zodiac signs!

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on August 1:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You love the idea of 'new month, new you,' but to feel like this could apply to you, you must do a little deep diving into your soul to get to that place of discovery. What August 1, 2023, brings you is an anniversary of sorts, and it may not be something you want to look at, as this day has always brought you grief. It may be the month of August that brings you down, but during the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn, you will see that it's really up to you whether this day has power over you.

You've always been lost in memory, and you know it. You don't want to live your life attached to some bad move you made a long ago, but you can't help but think yourself into a near-stupor on this day. You will not do this for the rest of your life, Gemini. The time for pain may be here now, but it won't last.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because of your pride, you will realize that on August 1, 2023, you do not have what you want in your life. What you wanted was something that can never again be, and you regret that you were the force behind making it that way. Then again, pride got in your way, and during the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn, which falls on this day, you will come to face yourself in the mirror and see that you, alone, are responsible for your present feeling.

You did this to yourself, and today may be the first time in your life that you are coming to terms with it. Pride will be pushed aside, and while it feels rough to you, knowing what you did to make all this happen is now something you can take responsibility for rather than run away from. This is a big day for you, Leo. The pain of today is the freedom of tomorrow. You've done well.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury opposite Saturn awakens in you so much regret that you might not be able to bear it. Where you usually take out your aggression on other people, today doesn't give you the strength to deflect. Instead, you will do the right thing and own your participation in whatever has caused such regret. You have made mistakes in your life, and as of recently, you've learned to either live with them or correct them.

However, on August 1, you will be smacked in the face with bad memories of past actions that you now recognize as selfish, greedy and self-destructive. You did this to yourself, and now you are paying the price ... but not for long, Virgo. Today is for learning and growing. Today marks the first step in your true healing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.