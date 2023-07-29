3 Zodiac Signs Have A Rough Horoscope On July 30, Due To Uranus Square Lilith

On July 30, 2023, three zodiac signs may feel their patience is being tested and that they simply cannot pass that test, no matter what. If this happens in a situation where there is a loved one, or rather, a lover, we can count on the idea that on this day, during this transit — Uranus square Lilith — we will have a rough time of it all. Today is the day when if we think it, we feel it. And, in feeling it, we will end up expressing it, and because of the volatile nature of the transit itself, our expression may be a little too ... expressive. We will be on the warpath today, whether we like it or not. We probably aren't going to like it.

Today is when that 'one little thing' rises to the surface and becomes 'what we're doing today.' That means that if we are holding on to a teensy-weensy little resentment between couples, today is the day that that resentment no longer hides. We may even make it a much bigger deal than it needs to be, but whatever the case may be, we may conclude the day feels filled with regret, and nobody wants to feel regretful. Nobody. Nobody wants that feeling, 'Maybe I should have held back a little more.' Well, too bad for that. Too late, as well.

Uranus square Lilith taps on all our buttons today, and for the three zodiac signs who will feel it the most, we may get some relief. We are, honestly, getting something off our chests that really and truly needs to be said ... it's 'how' we go about it that could cause too much damage to a relationship. If we could express ourselves without burning down the house, we'd feel less regretful about how this day turns out, but we shall see, my friends. We shall see. Which zodiac signs will take 'expressing themselves' to a new level today, during Uranus square Lilith?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 30:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

On the one hand, today is a day of great revelation for you. It's taken you a long time to get to the place where everything suddenly seems very clear to you, but on the other hand, now that you know, you can't go back to not knowing. How that plays out in real life is that on July 30, 2023, during the transit of Uranus square Lilith, you will realize that you can no longer stay in the same place that you've been in and that you need some kind of massive upheaval if you're to survive.

Essentially, this means that on this day, you will discover something that needs immediate change and might have something to do with a romantic partner or friend. Something 'they' do is no longer acceptable to you and today's insight is that you've accepted it for way too long. To be true to yourself, you need to make an immediate change.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've never been typical in any way, though you are always trying to find ways to fit in. You recognize your original quirks and respect them, but for the sake of others, you've let yourself become watered-down. Today, during Uranus square Lilith, there is no such thing as a compromise for you. You won't let anyone sway you, especially if something is important.

You come with your own beliefs, and you've allowed yourself to be manipulated into thinking that these beliefs are something you should reconsider. That ends today, July 30, 2023, during Uranus square Lilith. You love who you've become and because of this transit, you are no longer willing to 'dumb yourself down' for someone else's convenience.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, let's get this straight at the top: you aren't taking it today. You've let yourself be influenced by the wrong people for way too long, and as the power of Uranus square Lilith comes into your world on July 30, 2023, you can't help but feel more than rebellious; you feel outright incensed. You recognize your past behavior as inauthentic and today, you will show 'them' that you will no longer take it — whatever 'it' is.

When you get like this, there is no stopping you, and while you may not be the most tactful person in the way you go about letting people know, you will certainly feel more 'authentic' by the end of the day. Still, on your way to the top, you will step on a couple of faces, which may make you feel a little regrettable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.