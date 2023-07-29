3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On July 30, During The Moon In Capricorn

While we've all come to know that a successful love life doesn't necessarily mean flirty romance day in and day out, we have come to accept that a degree of work is involved. That may not be the lure initially, but it certainly will be the lesson we come to know ... and respect.

If we are to have successful romantic lives, we will, over time, respect boundaries, personal space, personal values and the ultimate idea of compromise. That is why on this day, July 30, 2023, three zodiac signs will understand what is required of them, and that is because we have the Moon in Capricorn as our helpful transit today.

We look at how long-lasting relationships make sense during the Moon in Capricorn. If we are not interested in much more than a fling, we might not necessarily be taking all the Moon in Capricorn offers. Still, many of us are interested in being with someone for a long time. If that's to happen on a realistic and pragmatic level, then we would do ourselves a good turn by tuning into the vibration that the Moon in Capricorn brings us on July 30, 2023.

The Moon in Capricorn tells us that not everything needs to be a spontaneous show of romantic emotion. We aren't holding ourselves up to anything unrealistic today. We know our strengths and weaknesses as a couple. Today is the day we iron out certain things. Today is for mature couples to admit that life is imperfect and that relationships need maintenance. Three zodiac signs are ready, willing and able to take that on.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 30:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The days of being too intimidated to discuss things with a romantic partner are long gone. You mean business now, and you are no longer in the position of waiting for something to happen on its own. Passive aggressive behavior is something you can't tolerate, but aggressive positive action is something you stand behind.

Good thing, too, as July 30, 2023, brings you the Moon in Capricorn, which completely reinforces the idea that today would be a great day to hash things out with the person you are in a relationship with. If there's something wrong, then you need to step up and mention it ... nicely. Romance is a business to you, and while that doesn't sound all that romantic, you are dead serious about this. That's why it's time to discuss it with your mate, because ... they feel the same way, too.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Long gone are the days when you believed love would save the day. You believe in love and adore having a partner who supports your beliefs, but you know well that you must agree to certain rules if you and your person are to make this last. , That might sound cold to someone else, but you know better because you are a calculating and brilliant Capricorn who realizes that romanticizing everything gets you nowhere.

During the Moon in Capricorn on July 30, 2023, you'll be willing to join your wonderful partner in 'talks.' You have a working relationship that functions as well as it does because of those 'talks.' Your style might not be everybody's cup of tea, but your partner is not just anybody.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Love is one of the most important things in your life, and maintaining a well-balanced romance is paramount to you. That is why, during a transit like the Moon in Capricorn, you feel strongly about sitting down with your partner to discuss the 'next moves.' You don't feel that discussion ruins anything. You shy away from the idea that relationships are these perfect things that exist independently without any work being put into them.

You are ready to do the work and so is your partner, and why? Because you love and respect each other as human beings. You are more than 'lovers,' on July 30, 2023, during the Moon in Capricorn, you will discuss the future very soberly and maturely. Your conversation will lead to great success. Smart Pisces!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.