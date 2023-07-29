These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On July 30

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 30, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Today is a good day to remember the ones who have always taken a stand for you when you needed them. Through thick and thin, they were the first to rush to your aid or tell you the truth before you made the grossest mistake of your life. Life is too short not to recognize such blessings and focus instead on fair-weather friends. Don't make that mistake today (or any day).

As the Moon slowly edges towards becoming full, more such realizations will become apparent. With the Moon in Capricorn today edging towards Pluto, don't be surprised if the focus falls heavily on mental health issues and the need to protect oneself from political manipulation. Moon trine Jupiter does make the day good for trusting your gut about financial decisions, though.

Also, don't forget to water your plants! If you have been thinking of starting your kitchen garden or bringing home a small cactus, this is the sign you were looking for. Go for it! Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 30, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 30, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A peaceful, tranquil and boring day is in store for you, Pisces. You probably wanted the day to be just like that. After all, the only thing better than a long weekend after the hectic pace of the main week is a Sunday when you don't have any responsibilities and can just rot away on the bed like nobody's business. Gen Z is onto something with this new trend.

Neptune in Pisces sextile Uranus and trine Juno are the main astrological drivers for you today. Your creativity will benefit from doing out-of-the-box activities. How about using creative prompts and giving your mind free rein? You can also play spin-a-yarn to jog your mind. Don't be surprised if your intuition takes the stage during such activities and drops some serious messages.

Some of you will have a heightened sex drive today. It can make you restless unless you have fun toys at home or a companion to enjoy the spice with. Don't resist this energy. Channel it and engage with it positively. The health of your body depends on it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today is a great day to fix your finances and eating habits. Not in that order, though. Some of you really need to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet, especially if you have a fast-paced career and fly around the world (or even within your home country) all the time. Sharing good food with family and friends is also indicated here.

Sun in Leo is in your corner today. You may have friends and well-wishers come to your aid today in case of a disagreement with someone. Make sure money is not involved in this situation or you may suffer heavy losses. Venus retrograde is not favorable for you at this time. So if there are conflicts with a lover or significant other, take a break to calm your nerves. It will be better to fight another day for better conflict resolution.

The colors green and yellow are lucky for you today. So are the crystal chrysocolla and the flower geranium. If your relationship with your significant other is fine and there are no conflicts, treat them to something special today to show your love and appreciation.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, if your heart tells you to go right and the rest of the world says left, go right. To each their own. Monarchies and democracies have existed in this world, and each thought it was the best thing to ever happen to humankind. This is especially true if your heart is pulling you to someone whose presence feels like a wake-up call to you, even if they are not your usual type.

As the transiting Moon builds to a crescendo, so will your personal powers and manifestation abilities. Most of you will already feel the change in the air and the spark in your fingertips. Take advantage of this growing energy to focus on the things that truly matter to you and the relationships that bring you the most joy. Engaging with your siblings today and strengthening your relationship with them is indicated here. Just try not to enforce hierarchies based on age. We don't like it when our parents do it to us once we are fully-grown adults, and our siblings won't either.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.