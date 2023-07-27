3 Zodiac Signs Feel Unlucky In Love On July 28, 2023

It's easy enough to confuse scatterbrain behavior with distraction during today's transit of the Sagittarius Moon, as this is when we are so focused on all the minutia of our day that we totally miss the mark when it comes to opportunity. We may set out to grab the brass ring, but by the time we see it, our heads are somewhere else, and this could end up feeling as though our luck has run out. In love, we're looking at 'that kind of day,' meaning, we might be waiting on a phone call from the one we love only to leave our phones at home while they call...because we were too distracted by 'other' thoughts.

On this day, July 28, 2023, the Sagittarius Moon may have three zodiac signs living inside their minds, where the thoughts and fantasies are so plentiful, that the 'outside world' doesn't even register to us. This could end up frustrating the people in our lives who are serious about getting through to us, and if we're not careful during this transit, we could accidentally blow them off and make them walk away from us, shrugging. What's worse is that we won't know it until it's too late. In other words, we are so self-centered on July 28, that we forget there are other people in our lives to pay attention to.

This is the day when it all hits us 'after the fact.' And that is why three zodiac signs will feel as though their luck in love has just run out. Were we really that self-obsessed? Quite possibly, yes. And while we might also think that it wasn't such a bad thing to be that self involved, we will notice that the other people in our lives just don't have the patience to wait around for our grand attention. Which signs will feel they've run out of luck on July 28, during the Sagittarius Moon?

Three zodiac signs feel unlucky in love on July 28, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Being preoccupied is sort of a hobby of yours, and on July 28, 2023, you'll be lost in thought, so much so that you'll ignore everyone around you. This is because the Sagittarius Moon has its hold on you, and when it takes root, you tend to slip into fantasy much easier than at any other time and it just so happens that your fantasies are wild and untamed things.

While you love having days like this — because the Sagittarius Moon is truly a 'fun' transit, you may suddenly snap out of your reverie only to realize that everyone has left you behind...to your thoughts. You were intractable for so long that the people in your life who love you simply...took a hike. You may feel lonely today, which could very well lead to more overthinking about your loneliness and how you feel as though you may have run out of luck in love.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're of two minds of thought on this day, July 28, 2023. First, you wonder what happened to your love life, and second, you wonder why you don't care what happened to it. What's going on is that you are being influenced heavily by the Sagittarius Moon, which will have you feeling so amazed at your own ability to drum up fantasy and imaginative escape that you won't notice that love is passing you by ... until it's too late.

That's when you will wonder if you even care of you've run out of luck when it comes to love. There's something about the Sagittarius Moon that has you feeling so 'alright with everything as it is' that the idea of not having someone to love, physically, doesn't really bother you as much as it would another person. This transit ignites your independent streak; if you've run out of luck in love, then that's the way the cookie crumbles, as they say.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Distraction is the name of the game today, July 28, 2023 as the Sagittarius Moon has you feeling much more withdrawn than social, and in this case, that could be where things go wrong. You have some huge ideas throttling around in that head of yours, and you need to think things out.

However you are expected to be some place today and because you are so preoccupied with your own thoughts, you may miss the appointment. If this is with someone you are dating or are in love with, you may find that they have no patience for this kind of 'head in the clouds' behavior. That may anger you, but it may also alert you that that was your last chance with that person. You feel as though your luck in love has run out, and while that depresses you, you feel like it's 'their loss.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.