Horoscope For Today, July 26, During The Quarter Moon In Scorpio

Here is today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology starting July 26, during the Quarter Moon in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Well, darlin', with the Moon in Scorpio, your Aries soul is fixin' to set the world on fire. But underneath that fiery exterior, there's a desire to prove yourself, conquer mountains, and be the best version of yourself. Listen closely, sweet Ram; during this cosmic dance, you can share resources or collaborate with others.

Don't be shy; partner up and let those around you be part of your journey. Sharing the load doesn't diminish your strength; it multiplies your impact. Also, be open to receiving unexpected gifts or assistance from unexpected sources. Your courageous and generous spirit attracts blessings like a magnet. Embrace the beauty of life, which adds another layer of richness to your life's tapestry.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With the Moon stirring up your ambitions, you're in for a ride. Listen close, my determined friend; underneath that unwavering exterior, you're craving stability and security in your relationships. But don't resist change like it's a tax audit. Savor the idea that a little tweak here and there can add some spice to your connections without ripping out the whole root system.

You see, just like tending a garden, relationships need a bit of watering and nurturing to flourish. Don't be shy to share sweet words, and show your loved ones they're valued more than grandma's secret recipe. And when building deeper bonds, don't be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. Vulnerability is not a sign of weakness, darlin'; it's a path to real intimacy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Well, hey there, chatty Gemini. With the Moon in Scorpio, your mind's buzzing like a beehive in a summer storm. But listen close, behind that flurry of thoughts, there's a thirst in that heart of yours – a thirst for true connection and intellectual stimulation.

You're like a kid in a candy store, always looking for new experiences and folks to swap stories with. Believe that quest for mental growth, my friend, 'cause it's what makes you shine like a star in the night sky.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with the Moon in Scorpio, you're emotionally tuned in like a vintage radio. But hunker down, my cozy crab, and avoid building an emotional fortress around you. Open your heart just a tad more and let others in. Vulnerability ain't weakness, honey; it's a sign of strength and trust. Your loved ones will thank you for it.

Seek the healing power of vulnerability, leading you to profound self-discovery and a deeper connection with those who cherish you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Oh, Leo, you're a fiery spectacle even with the Moon in Scorpio. But don't let that lion's pride block your view of others. Step away from the mirror, my theatrical friend, and shine your spotlight on those around you. Compliment their talents and achievements, and watch your charisma reach stellar heights.

As you share the stage with others and acknowledge their brilliance, you'll discover that your radiance burns even brighter. Remember, true greatness lies in embracing your gifts and empowering and uplifting those who share the limelight with you. Your regal aura will inspire admiration and respect, making you a guiding light for everyone fortunate enough to bask in your charismatic glow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Well, well, Virgo. With the Moon cozying up in Scorpio, you're analyzing and organizing like nobody's business. But beneath that practical exterior, you're yearning for perfection and control.

While attention to detail is a virtue, let go of the need to micromanage every aspect of your life. Enjoy the beauty of imperfection and allow yourself some room to breathe. It's okay to let loose once in a while.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Hello, Libra. With the Moon in Scorpio, your harmonious spirit might feel a little off-balance. Deep down, you desire fairness and justice in every aspect of life. But remember, my fair-minded friend, you can't please everyone all the time. Use your gift of diplomacy, but don't shy away from making decisions that might ruffle a few feathers. Your well-balanced heart will guide you in making the right call.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Howdy, Scorpio. With the Moon in your sign, your emotions are as intense as a solar flare. Your magnetic personality draws others like moths to a flame, but underneath that alluring exterior, you have a desire for depth and authenticity.

Look to your transformative power and use it to heal and grow, both for yourself and those around you. Letting go of past hurts will set you free.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Hey there, Sagittarius. With the Moon in Scorpio, your adventurous spirit might feel a little restless. Deep down, you crave freedom and expansion. But in your pursuit of knowledge and new experiences, remember to ground yourself in the present. Tap into your love for exploration, but also take time to learn from your past and use it as a guide for your future adventures.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Well, well, Capricorn. With the Moon nestled in Scorpio, your ambition is set to conquer mountains. But beneath that determined exterior, you long for success and recognition. Use your hardworking nature, but remember to find a balance between achieving your goals and taking time to enjoy the journey. Success without fulfillment is an empty prize, my determined friend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, with the Moon in Scorpio, your humanitarian spirit might find new depth. Beneath that progressive exterior, you yearn for a sense of belonging and acceptance. Find happiness in your unique perspective, but remember to appreciate the beauty of human connections. Your individuality is a gift, but so is the bond you share with your fellow beings. Let your heart guide you to build bridges with those around you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with the Moon in Scorpio, your creative spirit might be swirling like a kaleidoscope of colors. Beneath that dreamy exterior, you long for emotional fulfillment and empathy. Embrace your compassionate nature, but don't forget to protect your heart from those who might take advantage of your kindness. You can be a beacon of light, but remember to keep your own flame burning bright.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.