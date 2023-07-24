3 Zodiac Signs With 'Incredibly Good' Horoscopes On July 25, During Jupiter In Taurus

Which three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 25, 2023, due to Jupiter in Taurus? A mountain or a hill? That's the question of the day. The mountain represents circumstances that are so obviously challenging that they send shivers down your spine. It can be the thought of going off to university and living without your family for the first time or the desire to climb Mt. Everest literally. The hill represents a challenge that is out of your comfort zone but not so far-fetched that it feels like a threat to your life. It can be joining a hobby class even though you are a serious introvert, or maybe giving a speech on stage.

Moon in Scorpio opposite Jupiter in Taurus is the main astrological energy of the day. On the one hand, you will feel very trigger-happy today. No one better mess with you, or they will find out the hard way. On the other hand, you will still be generous and kind. This contention will create a dynamic where good manners will be the absolute requirement of the day or you will blow your fuse.

The times are swiftly changing in ways that are unfathomable to some. Whether it is the advent of AI, space tourism, or an Amazon-ified world, the energy is Uranian to its core. It's up to you whether you sink or swim. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 25, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 25:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you will feel like shouting from the rooftops today in joy and glee. Some of you are engaged to your significant other at last! Others of you just got an email that has blown your socks off (in a good way). The rest of you will have to wait for the day to progress a bit more for something surprising (and fun) to happen.

With Moon in Scorpio in the house, who can beat you today? No one, that's who. But don't try to use this energy for gambling purposes. Jupiter is directly opposite the Moon today and is not favorably placed for bets and wagers. Of course, now that the South Node has officially moved on from Scorpio, some of you will stop feeling so wretched soon. Dealing with old wounds and baggage can be tough, but South Node takes everything to the extreme.

Just be aware that your glow will not last throughout the day. Near the end of the day, you may feel boredom sinking in, which may bring on a bout of tears for some of you. Be careful of glass items today lest you shatter one!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today will be a restful and relaxing day for you, Libra. You will be well-balanced in your moods and will swiftly get your chores down. And then, once all of it is out of the way, the Cinderella transformation will begin (metaphorically) and you will be ready to jive. Some of you may literally have a dance class today. Others of you are thinking of joining one now after reading this. Go for it!

Ceres in Libra trine Vesta in Gemini and opposite Chiron in Aries will collectively boost your good mood and luck today. Look at those who have stuck by your side through thick and thin and make sure to do something nice for them. But if it would feel weird and out of the blue, or you want to wait for a better day to show your appreciation, a gratitude ritual with just the universe will convey your thanks abundantly.

If you can, take a nap in the afternoon today. Odd messages from the beyond await you. And to those of you on the verge of burnout, this will feel like a lifesaver thrown to the drowning.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you are embroiled in a conflict with someone in your life, today will be a day of reckoning for both of you. Although, there's a higher possibility that only you will be cognizant of this because you are reading this horoscope. The point is, you will realize that there is nothing to compare between you and this other person. It's like comparing a monkey to a fish. This realization will make you pull away from the drama, no matter how mentally stimulating it is to engage in word warfare.

Mars and Pallas in Virgo may be forming a square aspect with Vesta in Gemini, but they are still in your corner today. Sometimes our biggest supporters are not those who say yes to everything we say, but those who have enough love and kindness to caution us against a huge mistake. Of course, it is up to you to take the advice or leave it, but the thought definitely counts.

Journaling your feelings will bring you more clarity on this subject. And with the Moon currently in Scorpio, you will benefit from turning your attention to the more serious subjects in life. The greatest comedians only manage to be funny because they are deeply observant of life and the actors in this play.

