Horoscopes On July 23 Are 'Surprisingly Pleasant' For 3 Zodiac Signs, During The Libra Moon

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on July 23, during the Libra Moon? "Cloudy with a chance of meatballs" is the day's energy. It's just as weird as it sounds (and eerie, like the movie). Some of you will feel divided: Should you stick to the path you are on and the friendships you have built? Or should you take a chance on someone new? For many of you, the latter is a bad idea because this is just a karmic connection and will cause you much pain. Remember, you don't need to be hit by a car to learn patience while you heal your broken body in a hospital. You can do the same while training yourself in a gym.

Moon in Libra conjunct Ceres and opposite Neptune can bring up some mother wounds today for many of you. How can you heal and move forward if you let the wound fester in the darkness of your subconscious? Those with a blessed relationship with their mother should express their love and gratitude today. You have firsthand seen the opposite in a friend's relationship with their mother or someone else you know, then being aware of such realities will prevent you from trying to force a mediation between a victim and a wrongdoer.

The journaling questions of the day are: What makes you second-guess yourself? What can you do to remove this from your life? While no one can escape confusing days and irritability, you can do your best to be there for yourself and lift yourself even if no one else will. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 23, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 23, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, an unexpected meeting with someone you don't care about will change the course of your day. You are still on the best horoscopes list because this encounter will either help you tie up loose ends or show you that people can change with time, better circumstances and good friends.

Saturn in Pisces is in your corner today. Withal the opposition aspects between Saturn and Mars, Lilith and Venus. You may feel like only the authority figures are on your side but not your peers. With the Moon inconjunct Saturn, some of you will fail to realize the truth behind such dynamics. Maybe your peers don't consider you a friend, buts their competition. Distancing yourself from the pettiness is the only thing you can do. You are on the best horoscopes list because the favor being placed on you is not ill-founded. You worked hard for this and have demonstrated that you deserve this.

Just be careful of poisonous whispers that may create friction and dissent within you and others. It can be a sibling-in-law for some of you. Turning introvert for the day will help you lean into the good energy here.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are at a crossroads in your life right now. Neptune in Pisces is partly to blame for this because of its position in the last decan of Pisces. Some of you are ready for this change; others are not. Regardless, you are being swept down the stream on the wings of these changes. An Aries will play an important role in your life today (and shortly).

Stay focused on important things and avoid experiences and substances that may dull or numb your senses. This is not medical advice, though. This is more about alcohol and similar wares. You will feel inspired if you can create a dreamy atmosphere in your home today or at a friend's place. The problem is, when you are home, you can act on the inspiration. You are elsewhere; you will be prone to blabbing and giving your excellent ideas away without realizing it. Be careful of that.

On the whole, today will be a laid-back and relaxed day for you without too many things of consequence happening. If you feel jittery, a bout of calisthenics or yoga will help you calm down. You can also do it with your partner as a bonding exercise. Just let the chips fall where they will.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Loyalties will be tested today, Aquarius. You don't need to fear anything. You are on the best horoscopes list (and the best-dressed list) for a reason. Some of you have worked hard to change something vital in your life. It can be your communication style or your physical appearance. Others of you are starting to see how sticking to your guns (and intuition) is now proving all the haters wrong. It's time to bask in the glory. What better day to celebrate than on a Sunday?

Interestingly, none of the planets or luminaries are exactly well-placed for you today. Even the Moon in Libra is usually an ally occupied elsewhere. It's almost like even with the heavy astrological clustering on the opposite end of the zodiac wheel, something so strong within you is using the opposition as a lever for success. Your presence of mind will be your friend today.

Spend time with your family and enjoy simple conversations with them. This positive energy will be amplified when your heart feels rested and safe. This is especially true for those of you who have children at home or pet babies. The pure blessing of such connections can be more potent for healing tired bones than anything else.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.