July 21 Horoscopes Will Likely Be 'Positive' For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on July 21, 2023? Today Moon conjunct Mars brings a boost of positive energy to Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, but there's also a message for everyone. There is nothing wrong with being careful with your heart. It's precious. After all, you wouldn't let any random stranger into your house either, would you?

Sometimes people will try to use your kindness and emotional nature to gain entrance into your inner sanctum ... only to turn out to be pests that refuse to leave unless forcibly evicted. Other times they may take over your life and try to control you like a muppet. Venus is stationary in the sky right now and will become retrograde tomorrow. These questions and considerations will become increasingly common in your life over the next few weeks as Venus retrograde in Leo officially sets in.

Moon conjunct Mars opposite Saturn is the main astrological energy today. Since the Moon is in Virgo, your emotional nature will be emotionally intelligent. Taking intuitive actions and moving forward with confidence are indicated here. But Saturn's infuriating energy might try to trip you up. It will show up in the form of authority figures who try to make you second-guess yourself because of your age, gender, skin color, and what have you. Don't let them worm into your mind.

Also, leaning into your faith in the universe or whichever higher power you believe in is a great idea today. If you worship a particular deity, you will benefit from doing a ritual with offerings to boost your protection. And if your friends are spiritual like you, you can sit together in a circle while holding hands and meditate together to find peace, friendship, and grounding. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 21, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 21:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the day will feel very indulgent and raw to you. You may get a blast from the past through a phone call or a random meme on the internet, But this can also be because you have started journaling your thoughts lately and you will suddenly be very introspective today. Moon in Virgo is definitely in a good spot with respect to this, but Juno in Cancer and Pluto in Capricorn will not let you think in peace. Not entirely.

If you are facing a conflict with someone in your life who holds power over you, your deepest desire at this time may be to cut them off completely and not interact with them ever again. Writing your feelings about this will help you make better decisions in the future when human memory will fade and a sweet-talking devil tries to walk back in.

If you haven't thought about what you want to write in your college application essay, today's a good day for thinking about that too. With Neptune in Pisces, your creativity will surprise you. And if you need a little boost of confidence and positivity, bring home a bunch of marigolds and place them on your desk where you can see them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today will be an absolutely extraordinary day for you in matters of the heart. If you are in a relationship, you will feel so close to your partner that it will surprise and scare you at the same time. If you are single, you will come across the perfect role model for your relationship dreams, and know that you will never settle for anything less.

Moon conjunct Mars in Virgo is in your corner today. This may not appear romantic from the get-go, but don't be surprised if a kiss with your significant other (or lover) turns into something hot and heavy real soon. Moon trine Jupiter will also ease the Taurus-Scorpio axis of conflict today. So if you have been feeling low lately, things are going to start looking up really soon.

A cup of hot chamomile tea or ginger lemon tea is just what the day calls for. If you can, enjoy it while enjoying the sunset and chat about the colors in the sky with your colleagues or whoever is around. Mindless chatter can feel really good when one stops judging it as a waste of time and seeing it more as an opportunity to let one's mind relax and unwind.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today will be a pretty hectic day for you with your routines and chores taking up most of your time. But you are still on the best horoscopes list because near the end of the day, you will experience something that will make every pain of the last few months seem like it was worth it. It may be because you will finish your interior decorating today and will finally get to relax. But it can also be because you will suddenly look up at the sky and feel an intense fascination with the Moon. It will draw out something ethereal from within you.

Interestingly enough, the Moon is in Virgo today, which is the opposite sign to Pisces. And with Saturn opposite Moon and Mars (and Neptune in Pisces too) you would think there would be a fight on your hands. But there won't. Virgo isn't interested in that today. It just wants to mind its own business. Which means, you get to indulge in your dreams and visions for another day — Just make sure not to get carried away with substances and shrooms!

Some of you will benefit from planning a weekend getaway somewhere close to your city. A day trip and back on Saturday will leave you enough time to relax on Sunday and feel accomplished and happy. If childhood snacks are thrown in the mix, it will take the experience to a whole another level.

