3 Zodiac Signs Lose Interest In Love On July 21, During Moon Opposite Saturn

Well, you win some, and you lose some, and while there are couples who are renewing their vows and reuniting on Friday, July 21, 2023, three zodiac signs have come to the end of a romantic journey. And as sad as that may be, we who are in the thick of it know that on this day, during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, the end of our romance is inevitable.

Sometimes you just know, and today brings about the gut-wrenching knowledge in ways we cannot avoid. For three zodiac signs, today is the day we've come to dread, yet we knew it would happen. Today is the day our relationship officially falls apart. Tears will flow, and sadness will rule, but it's not the end ... it's never the end.

One thing that Moon opposite Saturn brings out in people is this idea that we put up with everything, especially in a relationship. We put up with the worst traits in our partners, and for what reason? To claim that it's better than being alone? Are we so afraid of being alone that we just go with whatever our partners do, no matter how destructive or awful they are? And do we let them enable our worst traits, too ... just because 'anything' is better than being single. This archaic thinking is a product of fear, which takes over our lives. During transits like Moon opposite Saturn, we notice just how cowardly we've become. This realization will be jarring for three zodiac signs on July 21, 2023.

These three zodiac signs will notice today that they, themselves, have become different people since the onset of the relationship. And that isn't a good thing because we will also notice that the person we've become is a person we don't like. Therein lies the need for dissolution. It's time. Yes, it's sad, but staying with someone who only brings out the worst in us is so much worse.

Three zodiac signs lose interest in love on July 21:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's anything you feel honest about, you do not think you can keep this relationship of yours going any longer. You have tried your best, but with each try, you realize you're losing bits and pieces of yourself. It wasn't supposed to be like this, and of course, in the beginning, it wasn't. You shared so much with your partner, and you both felt you had a world of wonder to look forward to. And then real life kicked in, and with it came real-life personality problems. During the transit of the Moon opposite Saturn, you will see that the bad outweighs the good in this relationship. At that point, you'll need to make a decision. Today, July 21, 2023, is when you and your partner discuss ending the love affair. It's scary and nerve-wracking, but you feel there is no alternative.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Well, you can't say that you didn't try because you certainly did put in your pound of flesh, as they say when it comes to your romantic relationship. The problem is that the romance part seems on the wane, and neither of you is really all that into jumpstarting it again ... and that's a bad sign. When two parties don't see the point of 'trying,' what's left? This will become quite obvious to both of you during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn on July 21, 2023.

You're not inspired by this person, and what's worse is that you don't care if you inspire them. You're just basically bored to death by them and by yourself, and you feel very inclined to just end it. Why bother continuing on? During Moon opposite Saturn, you'll know it's time to ramble, so ... you will.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What may have you feeling mad at yourself today is the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, which is going to bring something up, something you don't want to look at, and that is ... your neediness, Pisces. What you know now is that on July 21, 2023, you chose to be in a relationship with someone just for the sake of being with someone. You recognize that neediness allowed you to get close to someone whom you know now is not the right person for you. You did not want to be alone, so you entered a relationship with this person simply to avoid being alone. And now, you regret it, and Moon opposite Saturn is what shines the light on that regret today. What's coming is something you don't want to have to deal with. However, you will because, ironically, in all your neediness, you still respect and hold yourself in honor. You will do what is necessary.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.