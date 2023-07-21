3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Feel Moody On July 22, During The Virgo Moon

July 22 may bring out the moody side of three zodiac signs. We could take it either way, today, zodiac signs. We could roll with the powers that be and find a place for ourselves, or we could fight the flow and only look for the negative. It's really a choice today, and on July 22, 2023, that choice will come down to this idea: Do I want to be happy, or do I want to be miserable? What's good about this choice is that ... it's not worse. In other words, today is not the day where the house burns down; it's merely about choosing a mood and seeing where that mood takes us. And at the helm of that moody decision is the transit of the Moon in Virgo. Virgo. Just the thought of Virgo lets three zodiac signs know right off the bat which mood they will pick.

So, during the Moon in Virgo, many of us will take the road of pain and suffering. Yes, it's a choice. We may not be setting ourselves on fire to get that pain, but we can do a whole lot of damage just be judging and condemning everyone and everything we see. A-ha! So that's how it's going to be. We are going to take those Virgo qualities and assume them as our very own, and what that's going to end up looking like is us being mean, nasty and harsh on the people around us. A choice, remember that.

If we are one of the three zodiac signs that choose to suffer today, know that at any moment we can retract our moody behavior...but we won't. Because during the Moon in Virgo, we also tend to think that there's some kind of pleasure in all this pain. We make snarky remarks and cutting gestures and because we successfully get to hurt other people we see ourselves as great creators of snarky remarks and cutting gestures. There is a point where, on this day, July 22, 2023, we literally stand back and ask ourselves why the heck we are so mean. It will pass, zodiac signs. It will pass. But it certainly doesn't make for a happy day.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 22:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are someone who is very strong, very capable and very insightful, you sometimes forget that you can also be a really meanie. You'd like to think that it's not meanness, but assertive attitude. During the Moon in Virgo, you'll borrow from Virgo's perfectionist stance and you'll see someone in your life whom you believe needs 'help.'

The only problem with the way you help this person on July 22, 2023 is that you bulldoze right over them, under the pretense that you're only trying to 'teach' them the right way to do something. So, instead of getting your point across, that person will come to fear you, which you may not see as a bad thing; you need to back up on the harsh tones today, Aries. Do your wonderful thing but don't let the Moon in Virgo turn you into a creepy person who can't bend.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Given that the Moon in Virgo is influencing you heavily today, you may not be able to avoid being a little too pushy towards someone who clearly did not ask for your advice. The thing with today is, Leo, that you feel like throwing your opinion on everyone, as if they've asked, but today makes you the King of Unsolicited Advice, and because you are subject to Virgo's energy, you won't see the point in holding back.

However, what really makes this day not so great for you is that as soon as you notice that nobody really wants you around, you'll push even harder to get up in their grill, because it's YOU, and Leo doesn't want to get pushed aside. Do yourself a favor and hold back on your judgmental tendencies; you may not be as right as you think you are, today, July 22, 2023. You may even be...dare I say...wrong.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, leave it to you to own the Moon in Virgo, as it's quite easy for you to jump on that bandwagon. Today makes you come off like someone who simply can never be pleased, and haven't you had enough of that kind of assumption, Virgo? You're always 'that guy' and it's tiring.

Today, July 22, 2023 during the Moon in Virgo, you will once again do that thing that others have come to associate with you, which is being mean, saying snarky things, acting as if everything around you smells like rotten garbage and offending everyone intentionally, as if this is your personal comedy routine. That's the odd part about you, Virgo; you think you're funny. Today, you are not funny, or at least you're the only one laughing at your cruel jokes. Lay off the harsh critique! You're scaring away the kittens.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.