4 Unaccepting Zodiac Signs In Astrology Who Need To Stop Trying To Change Their Partner

You can’t raise a man.

We want to see the best in people and give them the benefit of the doubt, but we have to see someone for who they truly are. But you can’t get into a relationship with someone just because you believe they have potential. That’s like going into a relationship hoping the person will eventually change. More times than not, they don’t.

What good is potential if your partner won’t be using it to improve and change? When you believe that your partner is capable of so much more and isn’t doing anything, that leaves you disappointed. You'll start to wonder what you can do to motivate him.

While motivating your partner isn't a bad idea, there are a few unaccepting zodiac signs in astrology who want to change their loved one, no matter how disrespectful it is.

Motivating your partner is not a bad idea. You should be supportive of his dreams and aspirations. But he's also a grown man and should want to change for his benefit, not because you nagged him into it.

You can always suggest ways you’d appreciate your partner changing. After all, relationships are about growing together to create a stronger bond. But your partner has the liberty to choose to remain the same, just like you have the liberty to leave someone who isn't willing to improve.

Which zodiac signs always try to change their partner?

1. Aries (March 21–April 19)

Aries are determined to make their relationships work, almost at any cost. Instead of breaking up with a partner they know is unfit to be with them, Aries will try to change them. They’re willing to take that risk because they are confident in their ability, but they fail to realize that they can’t change someone who doesn't want to change.

You should be willing to fight for someone you love, but only if that person willing to fight for you as well. There should be some degree of reciprocity in a relationship. As Aries continues to be unsatisfied with their partner, they’ll become more moody and hot-tempered. At that point, they should call it quits and opt for a partner who already meets their expectations.

2. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are perfectionists. They expect nothing but the best from every aspect of their lives, especially their partner. If their partner does anything displeasing, Virgo will ask them to change it.

Since Virgos are judgmental, they critique their partners very harshly. They fail to realize that they can’t be as critical with their partners as they are with their own tasks and projects. Their partner is a person with feelings, after all.

Once Virgo commits, they’re fully committed. But as tiny obstacles change into bigger ones, Virgo still won't be willing to let the relationship go. Their stubbornness and chronic overthinking keep them from leaving the relationship; instead, they aim to change their partner as much as they can.

Virgos have to remember that people aren’t perfect, and it’s not their job to make them perfect either.

3. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras tend to be very idealistic when it comes to love, so they always see the good in everyone. They never want to believe that their partner is toxic or not the right person for them. Libra would rather change than leave.

The Libra woman, especially, wants to get her partner to see her point of view by communicating the issues in hopes he’ll change. She just wants to find a way to keep harmony within the relationship.

Libra knows that if she’s single again, she’ll have to readjust to single life and she doesn’t want that. It’s much easier for Libra to stay in a relationship she’s unhappy in for the sake of not being single.

4. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are never satisfied. Nothing is ever enough for them, so even if their partner does change to please them, they’re still not happy. This lack of satisfaction may be a reflection of how they feel unfulfilled in their own life.

Capricorns will manipulate their partner into thinking they’re the problem and need to change. But this is only to hide the fact that they’re truly the ones who need to change. This is how they keep their status intact.

Their ego can’t handle the thought of them being the problem, so they point fingers at their partner. Capricorn would never admit that because they’re stubborn. In order for Capricorns to stop trying to change their partners, they need to start working on themselves and finding fulfillment.

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.