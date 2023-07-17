3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Change On July 18, During Mercury Square Jupiter

Three zodiac signs see changes in their relationships on July 18. Now that the honeymoon is over, so to speak, we may find that the routine of regular, everyday life with our romantic partner needs a little something to make it exciting. It's not that we need nonstop thrills, but the routines of every day life tend to become the road to stagnation for lovers, and this is probably the number one cause for boredom in relationships. We need something to do, and while life is filled with the need for routine, if we aren't careful, we can become not only bored with our partners but boring, ourselves. We are part of the solution here, and for three zodiac signs, this day is the one where things have great potential for change.

Today is July 18, 2023 and the transit that is affecting us is one that's been affecting us for a few days now: Mercury square Jupiter. This cosmic aspect is all about growth and movement, and it will bring to light what we might feel are our failings, when it comes to our romantic relationships. We see hope today, but we know that the only way to keep that hope alive is by being a serious part of the action that takes us from boredom and routine, to spontaneity and change. We need major change in our romantic lives, it seems, but it's not going to just happen without our inspired participation.

Not everyone is willing to change, or to accept that change is actually needed. The three zodiac signs that are brave enough to face the truth are the ones who will know that major change is not only needed, but a must. Today begins the plan. Today begins the change. Which signs are up to the task ahead?

Three zodiac signs whose relationships change on July 18:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If anyone is progressive when it comes to their romantic relationship, it's you, Taurus. You know what you want, and while many times you end up just 'dreaming' about it, on this day, during Mercury square Jupiter, you'll want to put your money where your mouth is. You and your partner have started to become all words and no actions, and you both see it happening. It's not the way to achieve your goals and you know it. On July 18, 2023, during the transit of Mercury square Jupiter, you'll make a firm decision to stop the talk and begin the action. The major change that you need in your life, Taurus, is the one that has you living your life, with your partner, as opposed to watching it pass you by. You are alive and eager to start your journey. On your mark, get set ... go!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

So much time has passed since you and your partner decided to do anything more than just 'exist' together, and while there's nothing wrong with knowing that you found yourself the perfect partner, you might come to notice that your perfect partner is a human slug, which means, so are you. This cannot do; the two of you have to take the inspiration that comes with today's transit of Mercury square Jupiter and you have to make something of your lives together. Without the pressure of ambition, you have both turned into inactive blobs. OK, that's nice, you accept each other's blobbiness, but what about tomorrow — and the next day? If your setlist made up up 'watch TV, watch TV and watch TV' then it's time for a major change ... and you know it. So, put down that remote and do something other than sit on the couch. Just do it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Ou have fallen into a rut and in that rut you will find your romantic partner. There you both are, sitting dully, not shining, not having much other to do than grunt at each other every now and then. Those are your signs of life, right? Today, July 18, 2023 brings you the opportunity to witness what's going on in your life. When you catch hold of the nothingness that your relationship has become, you'll want to shriek. This was not the plan. Today is the day you make big changes, Capricorn. Mercury square Jupiter is an all inspiring transit that will kick your butt into action if you let it. No, you can't turn back the hands of time and restart your relationship as a younger person, but you guys need major change. It's time to start living again. GET on it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.