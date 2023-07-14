People Who Think Way Too Highly Of Themselves Share 10 Egotistical Traits

There's nothing attractive or appealing about being arrogant.
By Christina Steinorth-Powell — Last updated on Jul 14, 2023
Photo: Norb_KM / Shutterstock
Writing this article about the signs you think too highly of yourself, as a self-help author and relationship expert, may seem counterintuitive. But if you take the time to really read through this in its entirety and give yourself a realistic look, you may see a little room for improvement in yourself.
That little insight you gain will not only help you become more grounded, it will also help you improve your relationships because you'll be able to see what habits work to either help or hinder your interactions with others.
But first, it's essential to understand what people who think highly of themselves look like.
What does it mean to think too highly of yourself?
When people say you think too highly of yourself, it often refers to having an inflated sense of ego or self-importance. To think this way means you hold an unrealistic view of your abilities, characteristics and accomplishments, and may even have a superiority complex.
This type of thinking may be accompanied by a lack of humility and a disregard for the feelings or thoughts of others. People who think highly of themselves often have a sense of entitlement, think they are better than others, are arrogant, and cannot see the world from another perspective.
Ultimately, these feelings of entitlement leads to complacency, hindrance of personal growth, and puts a strain on personal relationships, which ultimately creates resentment and a breakdown in communication.
RELATED: The One Big Mistake You're Making That Seriously Affects Your Self-Esteem
So, let's take a look at why you're probably not all that you think you are.
Here are 10 signs you think too highly of yourself.
1. You stop being friends with people who don't agree with you.
One of the best measures of maturity and intelligence is the ability to listen to and respect the opinions of others who don't necessarily agree with your own. In other words, yes, you can still be friends with people you don't agree with.
Use differences of opinions and beliefs as an opportunity to expand your horizons, learn and grow, and who knows? You may just learn something.
2. You gossip about other people behind their backs.
Nothing good comes from gossip. It's often untrue and almost always hurtful, and, typically, people who gossip are very insecure. A good-hearted person who is secure within themselves doesn't feel the need to tear down and criticize others.
3. You inflate your accomplishments.
Have you ever noticed that Nobel Prize winners and other legitimately accomplished people never seem to embellish their credentials? The reason for this is that they don't have to.
If you find yourself needing to inflate or create accomplishments to help others perceive you differently, consider taking the steps you need to take to become a person of value. Go to school, learn a skill, lose weight. Do what you need to do so you don't have to live behind a false persona.
RELATED: 6 Perfect Comebacks For Dealing With Arrogant People
4. You never show your vulnerable side.
Tough guys and mean girls are nothing but bullies who are emotionally stunted. Compassion, kindness and empathy will always get you further in life; if you don't think this is true, always keep in mind that people are usually more inclined to help people they like.
5. You can't take constructive criticism.
Just because someone criticizes you, it doesn't mean they're devaluing you and telling you that you're a horrible person. They're just letting you know that there's a little room for improvement.
Of course, I'm not talking about the type of person who is hypercritical, I'm talking about the supervisor who is helping you do a better job or the parent, or friend or relative who is trying to offer you guidance to help stop you from making the same mistakes they made.
Use constructive criticism as an opportunity to learn from others' mistakes rather than cheating yourself and getting angry about it.
6. You think you're the exception to the rules.
Simply put, your refusal to follow rules makes it exceptionally difficult for those of us who do, and quite often your refusal to follow rules (and laws) only paves the way for you to create more rules.
There's no prize at the end of the day for being the most defiant, and it really only makes you look immature and silly. Do yourself and the rest of us a favor and do what you're supposed to.
7. You're not willing to do the work to accomplish your goals.
Stop being entitled. No one is going to offer you lots of money and a huge house to live in that's beautifully decorated for doing absolutely nothing. No one owes you a living, so please go out and earn it.
Do the jobs that other people think they're too good for and go the extra mile when you don't have to, because that's exactly what it takes to become successful.
Just because your friends and family think you're the most and the best "insert the blank," the rest of us don't. Show everyone why you're different and worth more than others rather than just appearing entitled and lazy.
RELATED: How To Tell If He's An Egomaniac... Or Just Really Confident
8. You're afraid to take risks.
Living off your parents isn't amazing in any way, shape or form. Get your own job, earn your own money, buy your own car and move into your own place.
Of course, there's always a risk when you branch out on your own, but being fearful of growing up and being a self-reliant adult will only limit you from accomplishing all that you're able to.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Get a job, save money and start living life without the expectation that your parents will bail you out. Once you reach a certain age, it's not their responsibility. Grow up. Self-sufficient, confident, mature people are not only happier, but they are also more attractive to others.
9. You hide behind fake profiles and relationships.
People who are emotionally healthy and have fulfilling lives don't hide behind fake social media profiles and entice others into relationships based on a fictional person. If you're one of the people out there who has a fake profile (or lots of them), you may want to take a good look at yourself and figure out what's missing inside.
If this is something you do on a regular basis, and can't seem to bring yourself to stop and also be honest with the people you're deceiving, it's time to consider seeking help from a licensed mental health professional to help you get to the root of your issues.
10. You never take responsibility for your actions.
If you have a tendency to turn things around on people when you're at fault and pass the buck when it comes to taking responsibility for your actions, you're not as amazing as you think you are.
Part of being an accomplished, mature, and good person is the ability to take responsibility for your actions. If you make a mistake, own it. If you hurt someone's feelings, apologize. It's really as simple as that, and no one will think less of you for doing so. I promise.
RELATED: 7 Signs You Literally Have Zero Respect For Yourself
More for You:
Christina Steinorth-Powell, LMFT is a psychotherapist, relationship expert, and the author of three books. Her advice has been featured on Fox News, NBC, CBS and in publications such as Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Woman's Day, Glamour, The Chicago Tribune, among many others.