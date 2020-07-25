11 Signs He's Not In Love — You're Just Convenient

It's time to let him go.

By Macy Williams

Falling in love is an amazing feeling, but you never want to force it.

If you're dating someone who makes you question your relationship status constantly, it's time to ask yourself some questions. And if you want to know how to tell if a guy loves you, there are some undeniable signs that show if he does or doesn't.

You deserve someone who wants to be with you and only you.

Here are 11 signs he doesn't love you and is only staying with you because it's convenient.

1. He's always busy.

He should want to spend lots of his free time with you. And if he's busy, he should make time for you.

2. He doesn't introduce you to his friends or family.

If he is serious, he should want to show you off to the people closest to him.

3. He won't open up to you.

If you have tried to ask him about his past and he's hesitant to tell you, he probably has problems letting people in.

4. You always plan the dates.

He should be putting in just as much effort as you. A relationship is a two-way street.

5. He texts but never calls.

It shows effort when your guy does more than shoot you a quick text. It also shows transparency — he can openly tell you what he's up to with his voice rather than hiding behind written words.

6. He leaves you out of future plans.

When he talks about events in the future, he rarely includes you in them. He should be thinking about the future of the both of you as a couple too.

7. He still talks to ex-girlfriends.

It's a big red flag if he still speaks to former flames on a regular basis. If he's serious about you, those past relationships aren't worth keeping up with anymore.

8. He avoids all forms of affection in public.

Some guys don't like to show a lot of affection in public, and that's OK! But if he won't even put his arm around you or squeeze your hand, he's being too standoffish.

9. He cancels plans often.

It's inconsiderate of you and your feelings to ditch plans. He should be considerate of your schedule.

10. You feel uneasy when you're together.

You should feel totally comfortable and happy while with your guy. If questions and worries about your relationship are occupying your mind, that's not a good thing.

11. He doesn't take the time to get to know you.

You deserve respect. You deserve to feel important. The man you're seeing should want to get to know you, and if he doesn't, he's not worth it.

