July 17 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

Today, July 17, 2023, brings us the New Moon in Cancer, and that's always a time of great hope, especially for three zodiac signs. Adding to the hopeful equation is Moon trine Neptune, which lets us believe in ourselves and our dreams. We may get it into our heads that on this day, during the 'wish-fulfilling' transit of the New Moon in Cancer, we can make reality out of our dreams. It's quite possible, and when love is the engine that drives it on, then we know that wherever we're heading, the results will be beautiful. Love is what gets us there today. Love is why we are lucky today, and if we are lucky IN love, then all the better.

With a day that is basically all about having a dream and making it a reality, we will take that New Moon energy and believe it into being. How fantastic for us that we really can do such a thing. Who could doubt such power, as we've all proven it over and over throughout our lives? We are great energy sources ourselves. We hold within us the power to change the world, and on July 17, 2023, we will use that superpower to change and uplift our love lives.

Unlike the Full Moon, a New Moon is where we set up the dream. It's like our pure potential state; our dreams are attainable during New Moon in Cancer. We feel hopeful, charged up and ready to get at it. We are patient and steadfast, and today will prove outstanding for the three zodiac signs most inspired by the New Moon.

Three zodiac signs have the luckiest love horoscopes on July 17:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have always believed very deeply in the power of the mind, and when it comes to your mind, you see that there is very little you can't accomplish in this lifetime if you set your mind to it. When it comes to love, you are the same way, and on July 17, 2023, you will feel the New Moon in Cancer come to you in the form of massive inspiration. You are unafraid of the future and when it comes to your love life, all you can see is full-speed-ahead goodness.

You are the person you love and are very respectful of each other, which is another trait that comes along with New Moon energy, and this kind of respect will help the two of you realize the dreams you share. The future looks bright to you, Taurus because you feel you are part and parcel of its creation, strong and able. Go Taurus!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the New Moon in your constellation, Cancer, you feel right in your element. What you have on your mind is what you will create throughout the rest of the week, starting on July 17, 2023. You want a sturdy love life and that's not an impossible dream. As a Cancer, you treasure the idea of stability and security.

Because you are so one-pointed when it comes to this, you attract the perfect person, who also happens to be someone who cherishes the idea of stability in the home. Today gives you even more power, as the New Moon in Cancer lets you know with certainty that what you ask for in this life in terms of love and happiness is possible and doable. All lights are green for you now, Cancer. Go for it!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

On July 17, 2023, you will notice that you feel 'trusting' in ways you haven't felt before, and that, you will find, is the total kicker to your happiness in love and romance. You just rarely trust anyone, but New Moon in Cancer lets you see that some of that is just a knee-jerk reaction to past relationships with untrustworthy people.

Today lets you see that the person you love right now is worth your trust, and that's a huge step for you, Sagittarius. During the New Moon in Cancer, you finally feel free enough to dream again, and even that might trigger you a bit, but it seems the New Moon in Cancer is stronger than your triggers. It's time to be in love again, despite those warning bells. It's OK. One life to live might as well eat it all up. Right? Right!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.