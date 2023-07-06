Horoscope For July 7, During The Moon Conjunct Neptune In Pisces

Your horoscope for July 7, 2023 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Find out what the Sun and Mercury in Cancer season with the Moon in Pisces conjunct Neptune have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

People think of you as a warrior Aries — a stern, vivacious hero that slays dragons at work and home. As much as you love how others see this stronger side of you, today, you want to experience a more human connection with less control and a greater exchange of power.

During the Moon in Pisces, your softer side will come out. You want to let your guard down and stop being the lone hero. You want your side-kick, the Robin to your Batman, a partner in crime.

Being at the top feels lonely for you, Aries. What does success mean to you without someone to share it with? Finding the right person takes time, and you don't want anyone. You have to work on your expectations, which also means embracing the people in your life now who are sincere and supportive.

Today, you may feel like no one is perfect for you, but you have the next best thing. Love and imperfect people working as a team, trying their best — together.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you're an immovable force in the world, so when you have a goal in mind, nothing can hold you back from achieving it. Today, someone who loves you will see you heading in the wrong direction. You've lost sight of your big why, and they will confront you about it.

While you don't mind being told the truth, today their honesty will sting. The truth is the last year has made you rethink your life, and you're unsure what you will do about this change of heart you're feeling.

Good friends can see the change in you long before you recognize it in yourself and the timing is perfect. You only have ten days left for the Nodes to be in your sign, and now is the time to end the things you no longer desire and move on to the future that you get to write for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You run circles around everyone mentally. You read body language well, and as a thinking sign, you can size up a person quickly with high accuracy. This is what makes you a good leader, and it's also what can get you into trouble.

Once you believe that you've figured a person out. You could close off mentally about their potential, and once in the box with the lid shut, it's hard for that person to climb back out.

Today, instead of thinking 'If a person wanted to, they would" ask yourself why aren't they? During the Moon in Pisces, reach into your heart to find compassion; and connect with Mercury in Cancer to speak love and life into the people you impact each day. Even if empathy isn't in your job description, and you won't get a promotion for practicing it, isn't it the trait to want to show as a coworker?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are an amazing friend who genuinely cares about others. Your loyalty to your friends is one of the qualities that you value the most. During the Pisces Moon today, if a friend becomes unreachable, you may feel disappointed and wonder why no one is available to talk to.

You're ruled by the Moon, so the questions start to roll in when you activate your learning sector today. You will start to reflect on your life and wonder if everything is as it should be. Have you limited yourself by only socializing with one person? Maybe. It's good to have a variety of friends to hang out with.

So, why settle for one. Maybe your friend not being there is a blessing in disguise because it reminds you how there's a big world out there waiting for you to explore. With Mercury in your sign, meet new people. See what local groups share your interests and start making new friends.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Roars, Leo. Three more weeks and it's your solar season. So, here you are, Leo; just two more weeks, and it's your solar year. You swore 2023 would be 'your year' and have yet to hit all your goals. With just six months left, you're tired of waiting for life to come; you're ready to take charge of your fate and make things happen. You're done wasting precious time.

Today's Moon in your sector of shared resources, you will do what you've tried to avoid. You'll sign up for a coaching service and follow the advice you've been given. You realize that even if you are the most intelligent person in the room, you can't know everything, but you can build a team that does.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are one of those firm, kind and considerate, shoot-straight-from-the-hip types, that people admire and fear all at the time time. So, when your bestie is going through a tough time, you are their rock. but lately, you see beyond the smile and read the sadness in their eyes without anyone having to say a word.

Today, with Mercury in your friendship sector, you will just ask what's really going on. You don't expect to get a complete answer, but breaking the silence may invite your bestie to open up and tell you what's going on in their mind. Sometimes all it takes is opening the conversation and showing you are open to talk.

You know how it feels to hold back strong emotions because you don't want to burden others, but sharing life's problems is what friends do. Today, you'll want make it known that your door is always open for a talk or a shoulder to cry on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, your focus is on business relationships and partnerships, Libra, so if you have a deal you want to land, a pitch you need to sell or a job you're hoping to get, don't let the grass grow under your feet. Today, you need to get stepping. Insecurity can be a bear, due to Mars being in Leo, but remember this: if there is one area of life you excel in, its making friends.

You are the connector of your group. The person who people call when they need a referral to someone, or a job, or a new nail tech, and it's in your cell phone. You don't have the company number.

No, you've got their personal cell, and when you shoot off a text and message the decision-maker, your reputation is so good, people listen. With Venus in the top part of your chart today, you shine bright. Go for the gold!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are such a force to be reckoned with, that when you show up at work, people take notice. Today, you want your bosses job so badly you can almost taste it, and with Mars in Leo, you are almost willing to do whatever it takes to get it, but those high ethics kick in, so you're playing fair; even if it's tough.

You know that people can take advantage of you, and need to own value when someone tries to take credit for your work. So, when you put in the extra effort at your job, a part of you struggles to find the right balance between showing what you're made of. Today, you are smart enough not to set an expectation that hurts your chances of a raise or promotion in the future. You know what to do, Scorpio, so you're showing up in a powerful way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Deep down inside you don't really believe in luck. You believe in hard work and effort getting you where you want to go. So when someone tells you that you're lucky to have something you earned with your own sweat and tears, it's a bit disheartening that they don't see the time, effort and practice you put into your career. You wonder, 'What's the matter with them?" And then you later ask, what is the matter with you, too.

Today, during the Moon in Pisces you start to realize you are too humble, and you haven't really shared the things you're doing with family in a way that they would know. The art of humble-bragging has evaded you, and instead of being quiet while you work. you might post a line on social media to show what a baddie you are. It's time to let people know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You give people lots of chances, and when you have given someone more changes than you think they deserve it really tests your compassion for them. But wow, Capricorn, did you know you had such a capacity for love?

Today's Pisces Moon delivers a big surprise, your love is deeper and so much stronger than you had imagined. Love has a funny way of multiplying during difficult times, and being disappointed in someone you care for helps you to see how big your heart is. You are learning that you can really be more patient and kind, even when a person fails to be what you believe them to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Improvise. Money does not grow on trees, and as much as you'd like to pull cash out of a hat like a magician does a bunny, that is not what the universe plans for you. Today's celestial agenda has you stripped so that you can find out what you are truly made of. If you dig deep into your heart, a part of you burns an ember of hope, giving you insight into what you need and do not.

Today, you will discover that despite thinking you need to buy something new to make your life easier or attain some sort of financial flow to acquire things that you think will move your life forward, you don't. You simply need to tap into the wealth of knowledge you possess in your heart and trust. If faith can move mountains, imagine what a little bit of belief can do for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dig deep. Pisces, you are a soul with boundless wisdom and knowledge about life and love, so when you start to lose sight of who you are and what you're made of in a relationship, it can feel a bit scary, and fear soon becomes soul-numbing for you.

Today's Moon in your sign brings out a part of your heart you did not realize you had. Still, if you're rushing around giving pieces of your day to everyone who asks for it, you'll miss out on the moments where stillness helps you hear the things you need to hear. Today, silence is your friend, and sitting still is an ally. When you make room for nothing to happen, the greatest miracles begin.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.