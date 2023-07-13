3 Zodiac Signs Don't Want To Change For Love On July 14, During Sun Sextile Uranus

On July 14, 2023, three zodiac signs refuse to change for love. Starting this Friday, we're going to get a taste of what compromise means, and that is because, during today's transit of Sun sextile Uranus, we may be in the position of having to change something that we seriously do not and will not want to change. And, it will all be for love, which will pull our triggers. For love?

Why do we have to change for love? Are our partners so dissatisfied with who we are 'as is' that they now feel they have the right to demand change? Well then, how rude! Or is it? It is really rude to ask something of someone you love when you know it's for the better, or more, for the better of the relationship?

Here's the thing: Sun sextile Uranus is about owning one's unique nature. What a great thing, until a small suggestion of change threatens that unique nature. Wow, it's no longer about 'appreciate me in my myriad forms of delight,' and more like 'this is me, babe, take it or leave it!'

During Sun sextile Uranus, we simply don't want to change, but the real kicker here is that we don't see our partner's suggestions as workable, realistic or something valid. We discount our partner's words today mainly because we are too proud to listen to any other voice.

Three zodiac signs will have difficulty taking in advice or suggestions today, and what we'll notice is that, for the sake of love, nothing gets done. It's as if 'love' itself is what's in the way. 'Because you love me, you can't see me clearly!'

And when we think someone doesn't understand us, we feel there is no point in changing for them, as they are not us, nor will they ever be us. We will be closed off to suggestions on July 14, 2023, during the Sun sextile Uranus transit. This could mark the beginning of the end if we're not careful. So ... be careful, zodiac signs!

Three zodiac signs don't want to change for love on July 14:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been here before, and if your partner continues with you, you'll be here again. What's implied here is that you will not change for the sake of your relationship. Your partner has been nagging you for a long time to change your ways, and you've decided to take their words as an insult. How dare they imply that you need change?

Well, on July 14, 2023, during the transit of Sun sextile Uranus, you most certainly will do something that will worry the person you are with, and they will say something about your behavior. You do not like being told to do something differently, as you feel you are the master of whatever you do. Still, you can't see that all your partner wants to do is to help you. Let them help, Leo. It's OK.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Change for your loved one? Change for love itself? Come on, who are we kidding? While you're not in love with yourself, nor do you think nothing in your life needs changing, you resent it when your romantic partner, out of nowhere, decides that it's YOU who needs to change, not them. The nerve of this person! During the transit of Sun sextile Uranus, you'll find that you LIKE being you, as is, just as you are, and that the change they have suggested for you will not happen.

You were closed off to it from before your partner even opened their mouth to speak, and on July 14, 2023, you'll go so far as to tell them to shut up with their garbage suggestions and hints at change. Wow, you're in a mood today, Scorpio. You might want to change that attitude up a bit *it dodges chance as it soars through the open space.*

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Change: who me? That's the basic Capricorn attitude today, especially when you realize that everything you've created in your life has been successful mainly because of one reason: you never changed. So, during Sun sextile Uranus, on July 14, 2023, when your romantic partner accidentally suggests that you do something differently, you'll rip them a new one.

You don't like being told you need to change. NEED? Really? Perhaps the one who NEEDS the change is the person doing all that perceiving your faults. Am I right, Capricorn? Here's the thing: you don't want to change, and that is the end of the discussion. You get that way, and there's a reason for it: it works for you. Let them change; you have your style down pat, and it works.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.