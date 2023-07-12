3 Zodiac Signs Start An Exclusive Relationship On July 13, During Moon Square Saturn

Three zodiac signs start an exclusive relationship on July 13. What about Moon square Saturn makes us so serious? Well, for starters, we're dealing with Saturn, and Saturn transits are rarely, if ever, anything other than stoic reminders of the things that are serious and somewhat ... dull. It's like we have Moon square Saturn just to keep us in line, just in case we're having too much fun with life, y'know?

So, how Moon square Saturn affects three zodiac signs on July 13, 2023, is positive. Yet, it still does come with its subtle warning sign: 'Be careful of the humans.' That's exactly what we need to do today if we are thinking of moving our quick and easy romance into the realm of exclusivity and perhaps ... love.

So, it's July. It's the summer of love, or at least. We want it to be. That's OK because this summer has great hope for lovers, but that also implies that we have to take a gigantic leap, and that's scary. Why? Well, because many relationships start as which flings are what the three zodiac signs are grappling with right now, do we take this further and get INVOLVED? Yikes, that sounds like a lot to handle. Can we keep this frivolous wonder of a fling up forever? Nope. No one can do that. We have to decide if we want to be with this person or if it is just a casual 'two ships in the night' thing.

For three zodiac signs, Moon square Saturn has more in store than a couple of ships in the night, and we need to move on that, pronto. July 13 is the day we take our fling and make it into something more lasting and promising. And why not zodiac signs? This is our life. We need to live it and experience it. If Moon square Saturn represents the idea that time waits for no one, then we must act now. Life is waiting. Love is waiting. Which zodiac signs turn their flings into full-time exclusive romances on July 13, 2023?

Three zodiac signs start an exclusive relationship on July 13:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you are an Aries with a Type A personality, which many of you have, Moon square Saturn will ring all your bells. What's meant by that is today, July 13, 2023, is the day you decide to take control of your romance and make it 'real.' Yes, that's right, and that is your word, 'real.'

You don't believe in your fling with this new person. It's not that it's not fun — it is fun, but you know that fun will morph into something new and different sooner or later. Because you do like the person you're in this casual relationship with, you feel you owe it to yourself to make it into something more ... exclusive. After all, you don't want this person running around with other partners, right? If you don't lay down the law, as you will today with the help of Moon square Saturn, you won't get what you want. Getting what you want is always doable ... for you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You knew from the git-go that this fling of yours was never meant to stay 'fling-ish' because you're not the person who engages in anything too casual. And, while the transit of Moon square Saturn is in the sky on July 13, 2023, you will feel even stronger about taking this show on the road.

What's meant by that is that the 'trial' period is over, and you are ready to move on with the 'long-term' section of this newly formed romantic partnership. The truth is, Virgo, you don't want to waste your time. You don't see lovers as things you casually work your way through. You are in it for the exclusivity and not much more. You feel you've played the game long enough, and now it's time to make this exclusive. No more flings for you, ever.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is when you bring up the idea of getting serious with the person you'd like to call your partner. Right now, you're in an insecure state of mind; you like the person you've been dating and want more than just a fling. That's a natural way for your sign to feel, especially with Moon square Saturn influencing you in love and romance.

July 13, 2023, may be the last day you can call what you have right now a 'fling' that makes you happy. You know that your soon-to-be-partner will go for it, which is why you feel the way you do. The feelings of love are mutual. You both want to show each other the respect of being exclusively dedicated to each other, and on this day, the process begins. Moon square Saturn brings your world hope and happiness for the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.