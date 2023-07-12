Horoscopes Will Likely Be 'Rough' For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 13 During Moon Square Saturn

Today is only rough if we make it so, and guess what? That will be exactly what we want to do ... for reasons unknown. What will be noticeable on July 13, 2023, between couples in a long-term, committed relationship is that it suddenly seems so ... heavy.

What was just 'the way it goes' only yesterday starts taking on burdensome qualities today, and that is because we have the super-drag transit of Moon square Saturn doing its dirty work all over three zodiac signs. This all means that on this day, we're looking to find what's wrong in our romances. It's to this, or not enough, that there is no 'happy medium' to be found today, and for some, depression will follow.

Oh, goody, right? Wrong. That's the other thing: sarcasm doesn't cut it today. That means we can make all the jokes and side-cracks about our 'love' relationship, and we're still not finding the humor in it. The glaring revelation, however, is that we've been settling for this for a while now. We may notice for the first time that what we have, what we share with our romantic partners, is truly lackluster. Sometimes that's OK, and sometimes it's simply not, and it's not on July 13. Moon square Saturn ignites our search for negativity, and we find it throughout the day.

Still, there's a wake-up call; this is a chance in disguise. Today allows us to do something about it, rather than sit there in misery, hoping things miraculously get better. So, for three zodiac signs today, the lesson is to watch, observe and then DO something about it. If you want this to last, NAME what's gone wrong and do something about it. This is a chance. This is an opportunity in disguise. Take it.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 13:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today gives you pause. You thought you had done the right thing at one point, but it seems to have snowballed into whatever you could call the relationship now. That means that both you and your partner, at one point, thought 'something' would be a good idea. Well, time and tide have proven you wrong, and on July 13, 2023, you'll either have to change your ways or find a way to end what you have because you can't run on that old program any longer.

What's causing the sudden rupture is the transit, Moon square Saturn, which is only doing its job. This transit makes it all feel so heavy, and you may wonder what the point of it all is. Can you stand back and witness what's happening with a clear mind so that you can, perhaps, stop the flood before it gets out of hand? You can, Cancer, but you then have to DO IT.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In the name of love and security, you've built a world that has started to show itself as boring and stagnant. Oh no, this cannot do; What Scorpio can stand 'boring?' Certainly not you, and yet, you're a part of what's going on today, July 13, 2023. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you'll notice that whatever it is that's turned your love relationship into this stamina test is partially your fault — and that's where the healing can begin if you let it, which means you also have to admit to it.

Can you admit that you are part of the failure that your relationship has become? If so, then you're on the road to success. Know that Moon square Saturn isn't an 'evil' transit. It's just one that kicks the truth in a little bit harder. So, if there's something you need to be doing around this time, then get to it. Heal that partnership, Scorpio or ... don't.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Everything was exciting and new When you first got together with your romantic partner. Now, everything is routine, boring and expected, and what's going on today, July 13, is that it's starting to take its toll on your JOB. And that will not do. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you'll find that you and your partner have let things slip so far into troubled waters that it's become the only thing you can think of. That means you are thinking about relationship problems while trying to work.

This alerts you, Capricorn: if you're thinking about this at work, then it's something you need to address now. Yes, we all get into that whole 'take the partner for granted' thing, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right. So, go home, have the talk and work it out. Don't let the rest of your life be 'burdened' by your romance. It's not supposed to be that way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.