3 Specific Zodiac Signs End A Friendship On July 12, During Mercury Trine Neptune

"If we could think like them, we'd be like them." I once overheard someone say this line and it struck me like words of wisdom. And, it comes as a response to the curious feeling we get when we simply don't understand why a person acts the way they do.

Why such violence? Why such passivity? Why such extreme choices? Why such disinterest? And so on and so forth. When a person acts in a way that we can never understand, we can say to ourselves, "Well, if I could think like they do, I'd be like they are." And during the transit of Mercury trine Neptune, we are very apt to think like them...just enough to know that we need to be far, far away from them.

July 12, 2023 is for realizations. The transit Mercury trine Neptune deals with the mind and gut feelings. As experienced people, we've come to understand something about the relationships we make: not all of them last forever. And sometimes, the breaking up of these relationships happens because one party feels the other party is toxic. And during Mercury trine Neptune, those 'toxic levels' tend to rise up and show themselves. There's no subtlety today; this is all about pure exposure. If you are toxic, it will show. And if you are picking up on someone else's toxic behavior, then you will be OUT.

Three zodiac signs are really perceptive when it comes to the right time to get out of Dodge, so to speak. On July 12, 2023, during the transit of Mercury trine Neptune, we will know that we can never return to the ways of one particular friend as they are deemed lethal and dangerous to us now. What's the point in returning to a toxic relationship? There is none, and while we might have known that already, today is the day we act on that insight. We are OUT. Buh-bye, toxic pally. We don't think like you anymore.

Three zodiac signs end a friendship on July 12:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

First, let's get this straight: getting rid of toxic friends is a good thing. You owe nothing to the person who has used you or treated you in a way that you find to be disrespectful. And you know very well that that is something that's happening in your life right now. On July 12, 2023, you are going to take matters into your own hands, and you are going to leave the person who has treated you in a toxic way.

There is just no way you're going to accept them back into your life, and if you don't have the nerve to tell them to their face, then on Mercury trine Neptune, you will do it your way: you'll ghost them so hard that they, themselves, won't even know if they've ever existed. You are unconfrontational, but you are very self-protective, and on this day, July 12, you will be saying 'Ciao Bella' to an old toxic pal of yours.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury trine Neptune works your last nerve today, as you notice that you can no longer take hanging out with a certain toxic person in your life. July 12, 2023 marks the ending, or rather the beginning of the end as you take it upon yourself to call that person out and read them the riot act.

You are not into being made a pawn of their games or dramas and while you never thought to actually leave until now, well, when the time is right, it's right, and today, July 12, 2023 during the transit of Mercury trine Neptune, makes it very very right. You can no longer handle one more second of their behavior, and while you know this reflects on your own intolerance for toxic friendships, it's a great learning lesson. Throw out the trash, Scorpio; you deserve better than this. Do it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

OK, it's official; you can't take it anymore. You have a friend that has been getting away with murder for years now, and it always just so happens that you're the 'murder victim.' Hmm, how is that fair? Well, what's gone on so far is that you've let them abuse you, and it's only during Mercury trine Neptune on July 12, 2023, that you come to realize that this is no life!

What the heck, man, this can't keep going on like this ... and so, you finally get the nerve to call it quits on them. And yes, it does take nerve because not only is this person toxic, they're charismatic, too, and you can't resist a good charmer, even if they are a toxic and nasty friend. Well, kiss that old habit goodbye, Pisces, because it's time to free yourself from the ways to the toxic wasteland that is one particular friendship of yours. Trash begone!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.