How 3 Zodiac Signs Find Love On July 12, During The North Node In Aries

Three zodiac signs find true love on July 12. We've all heard the expression, 'True North,' which is more of a poetic phrase than one which suggest actual direction, and what this phrase means essentially is that thing that rings true to us, like 'home.' We look at our soul mate as our 'True North.' We see our childhood home as our 'True North' and we crave the idea of having something that tried and true in our lives as it represents that which we can totally depend on.

On July 12, 2023 we have a transit that works in a similar way to the True North and it is called the North Node in Aries. The Node is an invisible marker 'out there' but we know it's there, and we figure out what it means to us by the use of our imagination.

When we open our minds to the North Node in Aries, we find that we allow ourselves a vision of love. If we go with it, we can expand on that vision and start to make something realistic out of it. And while all of this sounds heady or poetic, what the North Node in Aries can arouse in us is a deep desire to bring forth the person whom we can call our true love. And guess what? For three zodiac signs today, we will be doing just that. Yes, it can happen and yes, it can happen today. Stay tuned!

For three zodiac signs, the North Node in Aries is going to do something altogether miraculous; it's going to open our eyes so that we can see that there is someone in our lives, right now, who loves us. This is the person we need to set our eyes on. This is the person we need to get to know better. There's a huge chance that on this day, July 12, 2023, we actually get to find our true love. Poetry, flowers, chocolates and all. Let's do this

Three zodiac signs find love on July 12:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've never believed in love at first site, nor do you entertain the idea of having a 'true love,' in fact, you feel much better about life and yourself when you put less strain on the idea of finding anything that is perfect. And then you experience this day, July 12, 2023, and the transit of the North Node in Aries, which totally flips your standards on their side.

Today is the day that someone comes into your life and shows you that there is so such thing as 'one way to live' and that surprises can come up at any time. During the North Node in Aries, you will meet someone who will blow your mind, Libra, and you will not be able to see this person as anyone other than someone you could call your true love. Wow, to think; it can happen to you, too. Don't hesitate or overanalyze; just go with it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have a secret: you've always wanted to fall in love with someone whom you could call your 'true love.' You've lived your life dealing with the true and the false in terms of love but you've never really believed that such a thing could happen to you. It's not as though you're putting yourself down, as you rarely do that, but it is more about just not believing in 'true love.'

Well, all that's about to change because the North Node in Aries has its eyes set on you and it's going to open up the floodgate so that you can see what washes in. Today, July 12, 2023, is going to put you in the right place at the right time so that you can be there and available to someone who is going to flip out as soon as they see you. It's one of those 'love at first site' deals and you want to be there for it. Who knew — it could happen to you after all.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being that you are not someone who chooses to be around a lot of people, your choices in friends and lovers are always limited and sparing. You accept what you have in your life, and if it's mediocre to someone else, it's exceptional to you, because you are unique in this regard. This uniqueness of yours, however, isolates you and so, in your way, you don't expect much in terms of a glamorous love life.

That's about to change today during the North Node in Aries, which happens on July 12, 2023. Today, this transit is going to shift the dynamic up a bit and show you that 'it's not over until it's over.' You still have a lot of untapped love in you and during this transit, you will find a person to place all that love on. Today is the day you meet your true love, Sagittarius. It's real. Trust it. Let it happen to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.