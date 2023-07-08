3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On July 9, Thanks To The Aries Moon Square Sun

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 9, thanks to the Moon in Aries square the Sun. The energy today will be highly nostalgic and full of historical significance. For some of you, this experience will be literally because of a movie you watch or a song you listen to. For the rest of you, certain interactions today will bring up cultural adages to your mind. You may even watch someone melt down at the local bakery or coffee shop and silently think of something dry or funny.

Sun square Moon is the main astrological energy of the day. So prepare for some conflicts, especially if you have a significant other or are married. For some of you, your parents might be fighting today out of the blue. With Moon in Aries, the issue at the heart of the conflict was suppressed until the instigator couldn't keep quiet.

Today is also great for reconnecting with your grandparents or helping around the house if you live with your parents. Saturn trine Jupiter will bring unexpected blessings (and possibly a few crisp dollar bills). Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 9, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 9, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have a choice to make today, Scorpio. You can spend the day with the one (or ones) you love, or you can get bullied into wasting the day on something or someone who stresses you out. You have more power in this situation than you realize. You just have to open your eyes to it.

With Retrograde Pluto trine Ceres and Moon in Aries, this obligation may be because the other individual is a parent or a teacher. Just because they are bored doesn't mean they get to waste your day. There's a reason why people should make friends with people within their age group. Juniors often feel imposed upon by seniors otherwise.

You don't need to be rude. A simple white lie can be beneficial in such a situation. You also don't want to come across as ungrateful. Bring all the parties together if possible so everyone can gab around the table without feeling left out.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is great for roaming outside and enjoying the breeze, Pisces. This is a specific message for you. Some of you haven't connected with nature in the longest time and are being called to head outside and just bask in the Sun or stroll through grass. The energy is pleasant and wonderful. You may even get inspired, especially if you have been experiencing a creative block lately.

As Mars prepares to move into Virgo, you need to find something to ground yourself. Pisces and Virgo are opposite zodiac signs, and it's not the greatest thing when Mars is in opposition, especially when Saturn is already mucking up the waters for you at home.

A simple meditative practice or journaling exercise can help you at this time. Dancing will also be great for a lot of you. Especially today, since Moon in Aries always has that weird effect on Pisces. You won't realize it, but shimming around will do you great.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today is great for reconnecting with your family or community, Aries. Whether this is in a religious capacity or at a nice get-together will depend on your unique circumstances. For some of you, the day will be enjoyable, even if nothing important happens.

The transiting Moon is in Aries today but very close to Chiron. Don't do anything reckless. Trust your gut as you move through the day. Chiron is not the worst asteroid, despite its relationship with wounds and getting accidentally wounded. Sometimes the triggers help us unload our baggage and finally be free of a burden.

A lot of you will be extra energetic today. So if you are in athletics, today's the day to go harder or place bets with friends to make the experience challenging yet fun. Some of you will benefit from friendly competition with your siblings.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with wicked humor. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.