3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love The Week Of July 10 - 16

It's the week of July 10 - 16, 2023, and from what we can see, some folks here will be having what could be considered to be a lucky week in love and romance. Now, what constitutes for being 'luckiest' in love this week may have a lot to do with the idea that some of us are just going to 'get away with it.'

While, yes, we most certainly do have a lot of lucky stars following us hither and thither, and we will mention them and get more into them throughout the blog, we also have to get that there's a lot going on 'up there' at this point, and if we're lucky in love this week, it's because we are lucky in general.

This week, which starts us out with Mars in Virgo, sort of sets us up right off the bat with moodiness and judge-y behavior. Immediately followed by Mars trine Pluto, we will see that judgmental attitude rapidly turn into strict, snappy responses. Is it love, yet?

OK, let's move into how this works for couples. Mercury in Leo rescues us from our own attitudes and allows us to discern which might be the better way to approach the person we love. If something doesn't work this week, we remember it and try again with a different approach. So, while the week itself might not be all sunshine and roses, next week will, thanks to what we learn this week.

Helping us to learn that love is a fragile but stealthy thing, we have the North Node in Aries, which will show us that it's worthless to hold a grudge, and Sun sextile Moon which gives us the knowledge that there's always a light at the end of every tunnel. Later on in the week Sun sextile Uranus will help us to express ourselves in wild and wonderful ways, and as we conclude during Moon sextile Jupiter, we can know that however we got here, it was worth it. We learn hard this week, but every lesson will be worthwhile for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love this week:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You want to take initiative this week, Gemini, as the planets are moving you towards a state of inner calm so that you'll be able to express a few things that have been on your mind. This week is very geared up for you to be able to have enough nerve to tell your partner something that you have wanted to share with them, but haven't done so because you haven't had enough nerve to get the words out.

Oh, the words are positive, don't worry about that; nothing explosive is happening for you in love this week, however, during the North Node in Aries, you might feel like surprising your loved one with a gift of something they have wanted for a while. Taking queues from your romantic partner isn't something you readily do, but this week will have you opening to the idea that it really does take two to tango and that this might be a good week for you to start.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are going to try your best to ignore the beginning of the week, with its Virgo push and its Pluto hostility, in fact, if you don't, you'll be carrying around a grudge all week long as your partner is definitely not in the best of moods — at the top of the week. What's good for you to know is that they will calm down considerably and that with a little of your natural charm and some of that seductive sweet talk that you do so well, you and your person will be able to spend the week in virtual happiness.

What creates the environment for happiness is in the idea that simplicity seems the best route for both of you. You may have learned recently that overreacting never gets anything done, and if you happen to be in an argument, the best thing to do is to balance it all out by considering that 'maybe it's not as serious as we keep on making it.' Ah, big lesson: Don't make a big deal out of the little things.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Here we are, on the brink of your sun sign's season, and you're already starting to feel very LEO — which is a good thing. How your partner feels about that may be another thing altogether, however. Still in all, what starts out as a rough week that is filled with false accusations and truly rude behavior very smoothly transitions into something you can both work with, in fact, the sudden change of attitudes will be noticed and chuckled over.

That's one thing you and your partner seem to know how to do: Laugh. You both use laughter as the ultimate medicine and it always mends whatever may be hurting your heart. Sun sextile Uranus lets you know that, no matter what your fights are made of, you and the partner you have chosen to spend your time — and your life with, is the best person you could have chosen, without a doubt.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.