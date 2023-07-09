July 10 - 16 Horoscopes Bring Positive Change To 3 Zodiac Signs This Week

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for July 10 - 16, 2023. But first, here are the messages of the week for everyone. Change, growth, and transformation are the themes of this week. Some of you will find yourself in situations that demand mature thinking and a more considerate approach. If you struggle with impulsiveness or are still pretty young, this will be quite challenging for you. But practice makes perfect. So give it your best and the universe will support you.

The transiting Moon will be moving through Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer this week. So the focus is intensely on the self and what makes you who you are. Various circumstances and people will trigger revelations this week. Some will challenge you to take a stand for yourself. Others will bring out feelings of love and camaraderie from within you. You may even decide to take it easy this week and let time flow as it will.

The energy this week is also great for doing charitable work. But don't go out of your way or injure yourself in the process. If you have more than enough and then some, acts of kindness are a way to pour that love back into the universe. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 10 - 16, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 10 - 16, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this week will be pivotal for a lot of you. You are on the verge of making a decision that will either change the complete course of your life or keep you exactly where you are. For some of you, this is related to moving to a different city or country. Especially if you are a multi-ethnic individual and want to feel closer to your roots. Those of you who can speak more than one language will soon realize the benefit of your skills. Especially in love and finding your soulmate.

Sun in Cancer square Chiron in Aries and opposite Pluto in Capricorn are the astrological energies for you this week. Your goals may bring you anxiety, especially if you have a parent or authority figure in your life (or a spouse) who is extremely unsupportive and actually wants you to fail just so they can prove a point about your supposed worthlessness.

Realizations surrounding this can feel devastating, but it will help you cull the poison from your life so you can actually win the gold. This is especially true for those of you who are athletes and want to compete in the Olympics one day. Trust yourself and your path. And follow through.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The end of something worthless and the beginning of something phenomenal is in store for you this week, Scorpio. For some of you, this is directly related to your work life. But it can also be related to a housing situation or a new romantic relationship. You are being called to trust your gut at this time.

The beginning of the week will be slightly challenging for you with Moon in Aries. But as the Moon moves to more favorable positions over the week, you will find yourself getting a boost of confidence and self-assuredness. For some of you, fated events will bring this into your life. Especially when the Moon is conjunct North Node in Taurus and opposite South Node in Scorpio.

If you are romantically attached to someone but haven't defined your relationship yet, now's the time to ask yourself if you are being taken advantage of. South Node relationships can feel heady, but they often leave devastation behind. Some of you will have a lot of fun over the weekend. Just make sure you don't drink too much distilled alcohol. It will block your life force energy next week. Cultural wines and alcoholic drinks will do the opposite though. So cheers to that!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Love, respect, and honor are coming your way this week, Pisces. For some of you, this is because you are about to get married. Your new family cannot wait to invite you into their hearts and home. For others of you, your hard work is about to pay off in the biggest way possible.

Sun in Cancer is your main benefactor this week. You won't feel the effects directly, but your emotions will be more under control and the effect of Saturn in Pisces will also be manageable. For some of you, your intuitive abilities or psychic gifts will be heightened. So if you suddenly see a ghost or have some other supernatural experience, this is why. It can be spooky, but it may be the beginning of an adventure for some of you.

While the entire week will be pretty pleasant for you, the first two days of the week will be more so. Acts of kindness and words of appreciation will bring more blessings into your life. So do your bit to spread the positivity. What goes around, comes around. For some of you, you will meet your soulmate while you are volunteering.

