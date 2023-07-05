3 Zodiac Signs Need Personal Space In Love On July 6, During Moon Opposite Mars

The day's transit is powerful, and three zodiac signs want their personal space on July 6. Fortunately, all the power isn't completely dedicated to hostility and anger. On July 6, 2023, the zodiac signs that are a little more 'easy-going' in their ways will be able to make the best of this day.

Sure, we have things on our minds, and yes, we need to let off a little steam, but the basics of the day serve one purpose: to clearly state to our loved ones what we need, and in the case of Moon, opposite Mars, we need space.

It's OK to want space, and it's fine and dandy to ask for it. We aren't trying to live up to some dated handbook that dictates what we do in our romantic relationships. Relationships take work, and sometimes we need to be AWAY from our partner for all that good stuff to kick in.

During Moon opposite Mars, we are adamant, as the transit suggests. Still, we are also constructive, and today is perfect for Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius zodiac signs to take advantage of some of that fearlessness. We feel relatively fearless today, and if we've needed something as innocent as 'space,' what's to fear in asking for it? Let us put aside the notion that our partners will feel dejected and insulted by this requirement. They will survive, trust me.

Whoever decided that being in a romantic relationship meant being by your loved one's side daily had to be stark raving nut-bags; it's impossible to get along with someone you have to see 24-7, and why do we put that pressure on ourselves, so begin with? What makes a working relationship is ebb and flow, and during Moon opposite Mars, the emphasis is on the ebb, as in 'give me some space ... darling.' Which zodiac signs need space on July 6, 2023?

The three zodiac signs who need personal space in love on July 6:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's good about today is that your partner is so on to you that they will happily oblige when you ask them for space. This is a person who doesn't take things that seriously, or rather, they aren't going to give you a hard time over wanting some space to yourself because they know that you love them and that this isn't about them.

During Moon opposite Mars on July 6, 2023, your relationship with your partner will improve because you will see how much they respect you and your choices. You feel good during this time, and in a way, 'absence makes the heart grow fonder,' which implies that when you get your personal space, you'll happily think about when you can invite them back into it. It all works out for you during Moon opposite Mars. Space granted.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have always wanted and needed personal space, no matter the relationship. But, when it comes to romantic relationships, you are especially selfish about wanting your own space ... and why not? You have always needed your own space to think in, ruminate, and go over the things of YOUR life ... and today, July 6, 2023, is no different. Perhaps your partner has overstepped the line, and they now feel there are no boundaries between you.

Well, during Moon opposite Mars, you may just have to remind them of those boundaries because you will never be the person who shares it all with them ... and that should be fine and acceptable. Your partner needs to know that you love them dearly but that you are also someone who cannot live without personal space and that boundaries do exist in your world. It's all OK.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You need personal space more than you need togetherness, and you've made that clear since the onset of your relationship. Somewhere along the lines, it seems your partner has forgotten the rules. While you are not fond of becoming the stern taskmaster who sets rules and regulations, the reality is that you DO come with rules.

The numero uno rule in your world is that you need personal space ... to do whatever you want without explanation. On July 6, 2023, you may be in the position of, once again, having to establish this idea with your romantic partner. They may not take it well, but this is a deal breaker for you. You must have your personal space, and that is the law.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.