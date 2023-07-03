The 3 Zodiac Signs Fall Madly In Love On July 4, 2023, During Moon Sextile Neptune

Usually, we've lost our minds by the time we've fallen madly in love. On July 4, 2023, three zodiac signs fall hard, and losing one's mind is made all the easier due to the transit of Moon sextile Neptune, which works on our mental state and feeds us the fantasies that we only want more of.

Today, we will fall in love, and it will be like a heart attack. The feeling we will have on this day is above and beyond the call of duty, and that, my friends, is what happens when we fall madly in love. Three zodiac signs will give up their intelligence today because … who needs a brain anyway? Love is going to save us, right?

Moon sextile Neptune lets us feel as if we've finally reached the peak of finding the right person to love. We are so lost in our opinion of what love is to us that we take no precautions. What we think is what we find, even if we're wrong. Now, this doesn't mean we're necessarily going to fall for the wrong person … we may spend our 'falling madly in love' energy on someone worthy of our ardor. However, because of Moon sextile Neptune, we won't be able to think straight. If we fall in love with someone today, as the three zodiac signs will do, we will make a big deal about it. (Hint: we don't want to think we could be wrong in our choice.)

What's nice about today's actions is that we aren't expecting much out of the day, to begin with. So, we feel great when we fall in love at first sight with someone who suddenly looks like they are everything we've ever wanted out of love and romance. No matter what happens, today promises excitement. These three zodiac signs will fall madly in love with someone. Who that person is has yet to be seen.

Three zodiac signs fall madly in love on July 4:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're about to fall in love, Aries, and the reason why is that you are surrounded by happy people who make everything seem easy. So, where is 'the' person that you'll be falling so madly in love with? They are a part of the crowd you hang with, and during Moon sextile Neptune, on July 4, 2023, you'll notice that everything around you seems to be falling into place.

What you have in your mind are only good thoughts, typical of the Moon sextile Neptune effect, but you weren't counting on those thoughts being made manifest so … easily. That's coming, too. You've wanted to be in love for a long time. You need it. You love it … you are there for the idea that love completes you, and so when you see that special person today, you will know immediately that they are 'the one.'

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

July 4, 2023, brings you an opportunity to meet someone new If the stars finally have it right, you'll fall in love on this day, too. You haven't really admitted it to yourself, but feel like 'it's time,' as if the scales have fallen from your eyes, and you now know that you need to be in love. You manifest this, and you can do so because you are assisted by Moon sextile Neptune, which helps you clarify your thoughts and set your priorities.

You feel like you are being spiritually called into action during this transit, and the call is to fall in love. Fortunately, on July 4, you'll find that person, as they will be part of the crowd or bunch you'll spend the holiday with. Note: the person you have the most in common with will fall madly in love with you on this day.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Falling madly in love is probably the only way you DO fall in love, as you do not enjoy this kind of vulnerability. Physical affection is key for you, and you don't always need to be in love with a person for that to happen. However, on July 4, 2023, during the emotionally stimulating transit of Moon sextile Neptune, you will fall madly in love with a stranger, much to your surprise.

You don't mind this, as it's not offensive, but you will laugh at yourself for falling so hard for someone you don't know. Still, that sets up the thrill, and thrills are definitely what you're all about. So, on July 4, 2023, you'll take it as it comes. You like being in love despite thinking of yourself as the eternal solo player. You will enjoy what Moon sextile Neptune has in store for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.