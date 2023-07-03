3 Zodiac Signs Have Rough Horoscopes On July 4, 2023, As Moon Conjunct Pluto

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on July 4, 2023, due to the Moon conjunct Pluto transit. July 4 will bring up a lot of emotional baggage, and hopefully, during the day, we will catch on to the idea that it's probably a good idea to repress those feelings. While repression is never a good idea, sometimes it's better not to give importance to the things that rattle around in our brains, waiting for us to pay full attention. In other words, on July 4, 2023, we will succumb to melancholy and seriousness because the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Pluto is messing with our minds.

We may get stuck on an opinion. We are unmovable. Nothing in this world can make us chill out, and because there's a good chance we'll be with other people on this 'holiday,' we may find it hard to avoid battling it out. We believe what we believe, and they believe what they believe. However, during Moon conjunct Pluto, if you are one of the three zodiac signs most susceptible to this transit 'charms,' you may find that everyone else's opinion is faulty. Only you have one true opinion, but the more you defend it, the worse it gets. That's how today goes down the tubes for three zodiac signs on July 4, 2023.

So, what we have to watch out for today, if we are of the three zodiac signs mentioned, is the idea that it's better to be flexible today, even if it's just to avoid conflict. Who needs conflict? Everybody's in the mood to party and have fun, and if Moon conjunct Pluto has us stuck in our ways, showing everyone around us that we can truly drain the room of all joy, then it's not going to be good for anyone — us, most especially. Pick it up, zodiac signs!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 4, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Being the Taurus you are, you are no stranger to stubborn behavior. Still, on July 4, 2023, when the transit is Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll explore new ways of ensuring everyone knows where you stand on a particular subject. You have your ways, and your mind is set, and this day just happens to put you at odds with many of the people whom you are spending it with, and while it feels like fun and games at first, as the day goes on you'll notice that people are not smiling at you anymore.

You've made an impression on them that has scared them away, and while that doesn't make you balk, you may not like the idea that there are this many people who disagree with your specific ideas. While you may be stubborn, you also want to be liked, and today has you wondering if any of these people are your actual friend.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What bums you out about today, July 4, 2023, is that you know what you're talking about, and when you voice your opinion to the crowd you're hanging with today, they look at you as if you were The Enemy of the People. Wow, that escalated fast. One minute you were the voice of reason, and the next minute, you looked like the tough bully who won't back down or listen to anyone else's opinion.

This is the effect of Moon conjunct Pluto, which picks YOU out of the crowd, Capricorn, and has you so wrapped up in your thoughts and ways that you are like a ticking explosive device that goes off the second someone looks at your way. You are way too volatile today, and it shows. It will be hard to dial down all the negative energy, but if you can, go for it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing you really don't like, it's when someone else has an opinion that differs from yours, but they are adamant about it, and they cancel out all of your feelings because 'they know better.' While you are generally pretty mild-mannered about things like this, you may find that on July 4, 2023, you could get caught up in your ego's reaction to someone else's ego reaction. Before you know it, you're releasing the Kraken all over them, meaning you'll be telling this person off — a thing you do NOT like doing.

This is because the transit Moon conjunct Pluto has taken over your mind, and while that may sound like a space invasion, don't worry. It's not going to last long. However, while the invasion is on, you'll feel surrounded by the worst energy imaginable in the form of ... people.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.