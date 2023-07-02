3 Zodiac Signs Have Rough Horoscopes On July 3, 2023, Due To Moon Opposite Mercury

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on July 3, 2023, due to the Moon opposite Mercury transit.While many of us will experience something wonderful and new in love and romance on July 3, 2023, some of us will have a different spin on the day altogether. While we are definitely on the right track to having a good day, the obstacles that arise today will be unavoidable, and most will be mental or emotional. We are dealing with the effects that come to certain zodiac signs when they are exposed to the transit, Moon opposite Mercury. While this isn't a particularly 'negative' transit, it tends to be challenging in so much as today will be the day when things like 'logic' go out the window.

We are working with our hearts today. We trust our gut, and we go by what our internal guidance tells us, and while all that sounds very positive and supportive, what it may end up doing today is that it can mess with our perception. For instance, we go with our gut feeling, but clearly, there's something wrong with the picture. We stick with what our gut tells us ... but what if we're wrong? That's the way Moon opposite Mercury works. It lets us think we're doing the right thing when it disallows us from seeing the bigger picture. On this day, July 3, 2023, we will get stuck in our ways, and that, my friends, is what we call 'the obstacle.'

Moon opposite Mercury brings out the fake in us. As soon as we see that we might be wrong, we fake it for the sake of others — we pretend that we knew we were making a mistake as if we did it on purpose, but in truth, we are lost. Today is a rough day for these three signs simply because, on this day, we don't want to admit that we're wrong.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 3, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Let's face it, this hasn't been all that great a week for you so far, and while you intend to make the best of it, today sets you back a step yet again. It's OK. You know how to maneuver through the ups and downs of your life, but on this day, July 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you may find that it's best to keep to yourself, and that is mainly because when you share your feelings, there's always someone there to discredit you, or put you down.

You are quite frankly sick of it, and while that feeling keeps you isolated, you aren't sure where you're going today. You want peace and happiness; whenever you think you've got a chunk of it, it seems to sift through your fingers like sand. You'll be OK, Gemini. Just don't expect much from today.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As soon as this day starts for you, you'll know immediately that things aren't going as smoothly as you had once predicted. In fact, on July 3, 2023, you will feel the pressure caused by the transit, Moon opposite Mercury, as it makes you feel all alone in the way you think. There are times when standing alone is what you want. You feel pride and often don't care if others disagree with you.

You are one hundred percent authentic in your thinking, but during Moon opposite Mercury, you may find that being alone isn't working as well as you'd like. You may end up second-guessing yourself today, which is not where you want to be, as it makes you feel neurotic. Today has the edge; while you might not feel comfortable, you will get past it soon enough.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Someone will say something to you today that will be so offensive that you may just laugh right to their face. The nerve of some people, trying to 'out' you from what they perceive to be your secret. During Moon opposite Mercury, you'll find that someone in your life is jealous of you, and the only way they can deal with it is by creating you to be the 'bad guy in the situation.

You want nothing to do with this immature behavior, and on July 3, 2023, you'll not only tell them off, but you'll stick with your guns and insist that they are both wrong and worthless. You are pretty good with an insult or two when it's called for, and on this day, you may find out that insulting people is a talent you excel at on an Olympic level.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.