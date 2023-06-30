These 3 Zodiac Signs Have An Ex Who Wants Them Back On July 1, During Mercury Sextile Jupiter

There's a good reason why our exes are thinking about us today and why they might even want us back. It's the first day of July, and we sometimes can't help but think about the people who were once in our lives at the top of each month. The first days are like milestones that keep track of time for us. The first of the month may symbolize the passage of time for some of us, and when we've broken up with someone who meant a lot to us in the way that WE meant a lot to the person who is missing us today, we can't help but see this day as, "another month without my love." It's sad, but hey, it happens. We won't go gently into that dark night, do we?

For the three zodiac signs, wanting what we can't have will be prevalent and obvious today. During the astrological transit of Mercury sextile Jupiter, those who miss their lovers will dial that desire up a notch on July 1, 2023, and it will show up for us as our exes, reaching out to us, trying to get back together. There will be desperation in their efforts, and we who are not reaching out to them might find it a turn-off. So, today creates the idea of the 'cruel summer.' Our exes want us back, but we don't want them. Someone will lose, and we know it's not us, so...

RELATED: What Makes July 2023 A Challenging Month For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

If our exes want us back, the timing pushes them into feeling that way. However, something about our makeup, our personality, and our slightly 'open door' policy creates in them the idea that they have a chance. So, if we are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, know that on some level, we have created the environment for our exes to reach out to us ... even if we end up rejecting them ... again. Which zodiac signs will they hear from their needy ex on July 1, 2023?

Three zodiac signs whose ex wants them back on July 1:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

So, Virgo, what did you do to create the condition by which your ex-lover feels confident about getting you back in their life? Were you unclear about your intentions, or did someone throw them a lifeline that made them feel you were just 'thinking about it' rather than completely shutting them off?

Mercury sextile Jupiter comes with the concept of taking responsibility for our actions, and while you are not responsible for the actions of another person, is there something you've done that has made this person think that you might take them back? Because you know very well that you are not about to do that, and yet, it seems that on this day, you kind of like knowing that they are still there, pining for you. Cruel summer, indeed!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your ex wants you back, Scorpio. Now what do you do? Did you not clarify to them that this thing is over and done with and that you have zero interest in starting up a new 'thing' with them? Or ... did you sort of ... leave it open, you know, just in case? You'll notice today that Mercury sextile Jupiter exposes passive-aggressive behavior, and on July 1, that behavior may be recognized as your own.

What's going to be discovered today is that you never really made it clear to your ex that you want nothing to do with them; you simply walked out of their life and left things dangling and up for interpretation. Now, while 'walking out on someone' may be a very clear action, it seems your ex-partner didn't get the memo. They will come forth today; you'll have your hands full, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your ex is back and on the prowl for you because you never told them it was over. You may have acted like it was, but they need some kind of official statement, and the idea of cementing the ending in stone is just a little too much more than your passive-aggressive style allows. During Mercury sextile Jupiter, you'll behold what happens when you act passive-aggressively: nobody gets the point.

Because you haven't come out with the words, "I don't want you back," you'll find that your ex-partner won't see the point in not trying. They want to get you back, and July 1, 2023, looks like the right day to try. Here it is, Capricorn: your last chance. Do you want them in your life, or don't you? Tell it like it is, don't keep them hanging on if you don't want them around.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.