Love Horoscopes Are 'The Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 27

We have an interesting day for lovers in so much as today might pit us against the one we love simply to see how we come back together. On this day, we have the transits of Moon sextile Venus and Moon sextile Mars, and we've all heard about the working of Mars and Venus. When put together: the results could be volatile! And yet, somehow, Venus always wins, which, on this day, means that whatever we go through with our romantic partners, we will end up with a situation that we enjoy. Break up to makeup — that kind of thing.

So, for three zodiac signs, we cannot expect an argument to escalate and possibly get a little wild, but still, it won't get too out of hand that it won't be controllable. Feelings will not be hurt on June 27, because today is about love energy. No 'real' animosity is going on.

There is only the fun that comes when two people get into a romantic sparring session. Suppose you aren't sure how being at odds with your partner might heighten the moment's passion. In that case, you haven't had the experience yet ... but trust in the universe; if you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned today, the experience will be yours and surely go down in the books.

These three zodiac signs will get to know this day as challenging and worth living through. Yes, there will be harsh words said, and yes, we may get to see a side of our partner that would be better left unseen, but all of it will end up as fuel for the fire of love and for those who experience the charms of Moon sextile both Venus and Mars, good luck to you. You'll need it! Which zodiac signs are being called to the mat today?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 27:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Moon sextile Mars has you feeling scrappy today, and who better to challenge to a romantic duel than your partner? What's cool about this is that your partner knows you all too well, and they can smell an attitude coming off you from a mile away. They see that you are in the mood to spar, and they'll meet you halfway on this, as they don't mind a good face-to-face conflict within the context of the relationship.

They LIKE to fight you, and you love this because you can't deal with a wimpy romantic partner. You adore that this person can hold their own because the reality is that you can be quite aggressive at times. You know it's all love and fun, but you're not someone who can handle boredom, and so, if having a little mini-war with your partner does the trick, then so be it. Let the passion begin!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are more swayed by the power in Moon sextile Venus than you are by the Mars transit, which will ensure that your day is filled with love and acceptance. You and the person you are involved with see eye to eye on June 27, 2023, and that's not always how it goes with you two. Still, Mars energy pokes at you, and you might find that one of the things you like best about your partner is that they are not exactly like you.

Viva la difference, as they say, and today you will not only notice that your partner is very different than you are in certain aspects, but that they are more attractive to you because they don't always agree with you or what you believe in. You like the tension that comes with this day, and it serves the romance even better.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Emotions can come out and play on June 27, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, for you, Cancer. Both you and your partner might think of this day as the one where you both let your hair down. You've wanted to get closer for some time now, and you knew it would have to happen sooner or later.

Well, Moon sextile Venus is just the ticket to get you and your loved one to where you both finally feel safe enough to just ... let it all hang out. As a highly emotional person, you like to know that 'safety' is part of the plan, and you've held off getting to know your partner better simply because you've been testing the waters. Today lets you know that there are no 'sharks' in those waters and that it's time to dive in.



Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.