One Card Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, June 22, 2023

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Aries, the Empress guides you. Nurture your intuition and trust your instincts. Embrace meditation and divination practices to enhance your psychic abilities and find clarity in solving challenging problems.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Today, be careful not to become lazy or apathetic about a problem you face. You have too many things you need to do today and letting one more thing slide will only complicate your tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Everyone has an opinion, and you may have one too. Today try to listen to what others have to say. Being a good listener can help you to understand each person's point of view and give you insight into your own.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

The Justice card shines on you. Expect fair treatment in legal matters and dealings with authority figures. Maintain honesty, present your case with clarity, and trust in the impartiality of the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool reveals that you've got a lot going on, perhaps you're starting a new business venture. This is an exciting time and you're ready for it. Take a leap of faith, but beware of rushing. Focus on one task at a time for a successful and polished final product.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Strength is within you. In a challenging moment, share your courage generously. Offer support to someone in need, lending them your strength. Together, you will overcome obstacles and find resilience in unity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Tower

Every day comes with its share of problems, but you don't have to worry about every challenge that comes your way. Today you get to see what you're truly dealing with. It's a blessing in disguise, Libra. This is a chance to take something old and outdated and make it new.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician reveals you have a need to get something done. There are so many options and wonders of diversity and talent in your community. Look around, see who has the best skills of those nearby. Ask for recommendations on who can complete your project with creativity and excellence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

There are so many things you simply cannot know. Instead of fighting the unknown, dig into it. The Moon exposes mysteries. Embrace uncertainty, reject illusions. Rely on intuition and pursue truth. Explore, learn, and grow. The pursuit of understanding leads to enlightenment and wisdom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Endings mark new beginnings. Embrace losses as opportunities to rebuild stronger. Learn from setbacks, adapt, and grow. With resilience and determination, transform adversity into a foundation for a brighter future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions can change. Recognize their fluid nature. Embrace the ebb and flow, for feelings evolve and change. Stay open-hearted, allowing growth and deeper connections to unfold.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Creativity thrives when you're around other artistic friends. Today holds power so let it positively impact you. Explore new ideas, express yourself freely, and watch your imagination unfold limitless possibilities.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.