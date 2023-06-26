June 27 Horoscopes May Bring Positive Energy To 3 Zodiac Signs

Fun, frolic and fetishes are the main themes for today. Since it's a Tuesday, something interesting is brewing behind the scenes.

This will manifest as a work outing with colleagues for some of you. Maybe during lunch hour. For others, it will be an impromptu jam session. Some may even get a late invite to a weekday part, leaving you scratching your head first and rejoicing.

Moon in Libra is tightly aspecting Mars, Venus and Lilith today. You know what that means. It's time to throw the rulebook out of the window and do something crazy and thrilling. Better still when you are in the company of more than a few people.

There's something definitely unconventional about today. Try to eat clean and healthy today if possible. It will keep the positivity flowing in the right direction. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 27, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 27, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today will unfold at a staggered pace. Your decisions throughout the day will keep molding the day in a particular direction. This doesn't happen all the time. Sometimes fate forces our hand and leaves us no choice. So take advantage of this setup and maximize it for yourself. You are on the best horoscopes list precisely because of this.

Also, Sun in Cancer is your biggest ace in the hole right now. Nothing can budge this good energy off of you. Not even Pluto in Capricorn or Moon in Libra. Why get involved in drama if you can avoid it? Some of you have a lot of prideful people in your vicinity. Try to avoid this toxicity as much as you can. They just love biting at people to see who's the alpha.

You will have a much better experience once you get back home tonight. Whether married with kids or living alone, your home base will help you shed all the worries as soon as you cross the threshold. A relaxing rosewater bath will do you a lot of good.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the day will be super speedy for you — in a good way. For some of you, whatever you say will come true. Don't want a big line at the coffee place? Boom, done. Want a peaceful afternoon? There you go. The universe is blessing you big time today. Just make sure you don't use this energy for anything sly. Curved paths will block this good energy. Only straightforward actions will keep it sustained.

The transiting Moon in Libra is in your corner today. So the energy is really good for love and romance. Take advantage of this to strengthen your bond with your significant other or go out and have some fun. Even a spicy round of texts from the comfort of your home is just what the doctor ordered.

Just remember to send some gratitude into the universe for a well-done day. The following days may not be as good for you. As long as you count your blessings, the universe will keep sending help your way, no matter where you are in life.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you can turn this day into whatever you want. That's why you are on the best horoscopes list today. For the most part, you will have an easy and stress-free day. Although later, the universe will surprise you with something interesting. It can even be a conversation with a family member, nephew/niece that sets off a lightbulb moment for you.

Mercury is currently in Cancer, the opposite sign from Capricorn. With its conjunction with the Sun, you may feel like you are being tested somewhat. Don't worry, though. The planets in Taurus and Pisces have your back. You will be in the clear as long as you know what you are doing and have all the receipts. Today's a great day for planning a Moon ritual for some of you. Write down what you want to manifest, down to the last details. Then figure out what kind of ritual you want or if a visualization meditation will be better. The full Moon on July 3 is a great day for this. Everyone needs time to plan and prepare.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.