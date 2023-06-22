These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Still On Their Ex's Mind On June 23

It's hard to know when someone else is thinking about us, as we're not all psychic, but there are particular intuitive hints that we get that let us know that if we're thinking of them, then they just have to be thinking of us.

During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter on June 23, we will remember the things we shared, and that memory will be something that they cannot deny. They have to be thinking of us because of this one memory that comes up today, on June 23. Let's also remember that the 'ex' thinking about us today is one of 'the good ones.' Memories shared today are good, and there's nothing wrong with that.

So, if we are thinking of them, they are thinking of us because it could be no other way. For the three zodiac signs that register this as 'truth,' we may even find that the memory we once shared — the one causing us to think about each other — is so special that it becomes one of the better memories of a lifetime even if we've broken up with them. We know that not everything lasts, but even in breakups, there are beautiful moments worth holding on to. Not 'clutching on to for dear life,' but ... cherishing. Today we will share a cherished memory with someone we once loved.

This memory will not be acknowledged between the two parties as there is no need to reach out, and this ex of ours will not be reaching out to us, either. We will simply smile through Moon trine Jupiter as we finally feel free enough to cherish what was good in memory without making it a big deal or cause for some kind of dramatic reunion. No reunions are taking place today, only the kind reminiscing of a love affair gone by. Which zodiac signs will experience the knowledge of being thought of by their ex on this day, June 23?

Three zodiac signs whose ex thinking of them on June 23:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today may be an anniversary for you and an ex, or it might be a day that the two of you remember, even though they are far apart. You'll always love this person but are also brutally honest with yourself, knowing this relationship is not meant to be. It's June 23, 2023, and the transit is Moon trine Jupiter. It helps connect you to your feelings and intuitive side, and you know that somewhere 'out there,' your old love is thinking good thoughts about you. Whatever got you to where you are now with them had to be. You have no complaints and have built a new life since that breakup. Today was special and is special in so much as you know that person can't help but think of you on June 23.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Whether imagining it or not, you can't help but feel that your old love is thinking of you on this day. People in your life have told you that this person has moved on and more than likely never thinks about you at all, but they were not in the relationship that you were in, and so you don't listen when they tell you that you're dreaming. You feel you 'know' this person, and even if they are your ex, you can't help but feel that the bond you created with them might last forever. that's how a transit like Moon trine Jupiter brings in the idea of this kind of 'eternal bond.' You know they are thinking about you today because you are thinking about them, and in your way, you are drumming them up out of the ether. You want them to think about you, so on June 23, 2023, you send out your psychic zodiac signal.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's a special day for you in that it represents the time you broke up with that one person you loved dearly but simply couldn't see spending your life with. If you are thinking about them today, they are most certainly thinking about you. You shared something today that was precious in its way, and during the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, on June 23, 2023, you'll realize that special moments are meant to last ... in their way. While today may bring about good memories, you are content with how things worked out; no love is lost here. Your ex is living their life, and they are OK, and you have no desire to see them or even check in on them. What happened happened, and on June 23, your fond memories will be reciprocated by them thinking about you — no need for confirmation. When you know, you know.



Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.