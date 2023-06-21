June 22 Horoscopes Are 'A Bit Challenging' For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

Not only are we going to be plagued with mood swings and irritability but today, June 22, we will also feel as if our beliefs are being threatened. And what's worse is that we won't know how to defend them. Say for instance, we feel very intensely about this, that or the other thing; those things become what we turn to when we need a backbone, or support; we trust in what we believe in to the point where we don't need anybody else to agree with us.

However, during today's transit, Moon square Uranus, we will find that what we believe in is being questioned by others, or perhaps by one person in particular, and because this day is not like other days, we will feel the need to stand up and defend what we believe is ours...but the downer is that we won't know where to start.

Today brings about the feeling of impotence; we feel as though we should be showing others what we stand for, and yet, the fact that they doubt us sends us into such an ego spin that we can't help but feel confused. We want to withdraw from the conversation just so we don't have to hear another word about how 'our way' is not valid.

We feel defensive all day long, and three zodiac signs will take this to heart; these zodiac signs will not be able to handle it. We feel attacked, and even though there is no hostility in someone else's critique of what we believe in, we will take it personally. That's how Moon square Uranus works.

We might be labeled as 'the sensitive one' today, or 'the delicate flower who can't take criticism.' It really doesn't matter because once Moon square Uranus starts transiting, it's not going to stop until those who are particularly sensitive to it's maneuvers are staring themselves in the mirror wondering why they feel so insecure, or why they feel the need to defend something that is so personal. Today brings confusion and chaos for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 22:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What bugs you the most today is that you feel bored, but what you don't realize is that with the transit of Moon square Uranus at large, on June 22, you'll look for trouble in all the wrong places just to assuage your boredom. You feel as though you need something to get you going, and you might end up finding it in someone's opinion of you.

Which, on any other day would register to you as one big, "Who cares?" Ordinarily, you don't care at all what others think of you, but on this day, you'll go out of your way to pick up on someone's opinion of you, and for the sake of 'having something to do' you'll twist their words so that you can sink your teeth into them, declaring them negative enough to fight against. You want to fight with someone today, and while that's totally not your style, it's something to do. So, defensiveness is going to be your activity during Moon square Uranus.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Something is wrong with this picture and even though you can fully admit that nothing is actually wrong, you'll find something on this day, June 22, because...you need something to be wrong in order to justify the way you feel.

During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you'll wake up angry, as if you've been insulted, even though you haven't been. Then, you'll find someone to insult you, which will occur because you'll prod them into it. It's as if you are cruising' for a bruisin' today and you won't stop until someone engages with you.

The energy that comes off of this transit turns you away from having to look at your own life so that you can focus on someone else misfortune; you do not want to look in the mirror today because you might see that you've been wrong about something and admitting to it, would make you feel foolish.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You wake up with a problem. You suspect it has something to do with something you've been counting on and you can't help but feel that maybe you've been wrong about this thing. What you don't want is for others to notice because you seriously don't want to be held accountable for being this off, this wrong.

On June 22, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you will notice that difference of opinion really bug you and that you aren't up for being disagreed with. You feel very strongly about what you believe in, and while others may or may not support your ideas, you will insist that they are opposed to everything you stand for, and that could become a vicious cycle. You are far more paranoid than you are rational on this day. You take everything to heart, and yet, nobody is trying to take anything away from you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.