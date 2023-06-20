Hearts Are Easily Broken For Three Zodiac Signs, During The First Day Of Summer

Nothing like the first day of Summer to set us up with a slew of expectations. Maybe we'll fall in love...or not. Maybe we'll get to travel...not. Maybe we'll have fun with friends...or not. Ack, the possibilities are endless but one thing we all know: Summer is here and we want to know that we're going to get something good out of it. Truth! But, here's the kicker, zodiac signs...those expectations and all of those 'what if' scenarios?

If we put too much effort into writing our fate out before it even happens, we do stand to suffer the consequences of overreaching. And on this very first day of Summer, June 21, we are looking at what is also known as the Summer solstice, and that means that expectations are high; that also means that the chances for disappointment are just as high, and for three zodiac signs, we might experience something a little less than stellar today.

Because we may be people who are in love at this point, we're not looking to the Summer to take our relationships to the next level. We may even get a little too impatient, thinking that we want it all right now, so when we hear that our partners are not as into it all as we are, we may just fall into the pit of disappointment. We break our own hearts on this day, June 21, because we set ourselves up way too fast and so if our partners don't respond in the exact way we want them to, we see it all as failure and rejection.

Let's understand this: Mercury sextile Mars rules this first day of Summer, and while we might want it all to be sunshine and roses, we're also looking at how our unbridled enthusiasm might end up being a turn off to our partners. We may be coming on too strong during this time, which is why we may also end up broken hearted.

Hearts are easily broken during the first day of summer for three zodiac signs:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Here's a twist: you aren't going to have your heart broken today, but you are certainly going to be anticipating its arrival. This can and will ruin your day simply because you can't get it out of your head that something wicked this way comes and that it's heading towards you. What you're suffering from during Mercury sextile Mars, is the idea that so much goodness is expected of you, and being that it's the first day of Summer, you want to be a part of that goodness...until your old memories kick in and set you back a notch to twenty.

You don't have a broken heart at present, nor is there anyone in your life who is about to tear it to shreds, but you don't wonder if the Summer is going to bring you a love that you will love. Convoluted, yes, but this is how you think. You can't let yourself enjoy June 21, 2023, because Mercury sextile Mars has you too engrossed in paranoid thoughts.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The first day of Summer spells pressure to you, and all you can think about is how everyone is having a great time but you, which of course is the furthest thing from the truth. Everybody is having 'their' time, and some of it is good and some of it is bad, but in order to place yourself in a space that is apart from everyone else, you insist that you have no luck and that everyone else's life is better than yours.

This is typical Mercury sextile Mars stuff and it will have you reacting to the first day of Summer with dread. What's also going on is that you are developing a 'negative ego' on this day, June 21, 2023, and it's got you thinking that you 'win' when it comes to 'saddest person of the day' as if this is some kind of badge of honor. You feel sorry for yourself during Mercury sextile Mars, and you let everyone around you know it. You break your own heart today.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your heart is easily broken on June 21, 2023, because you can't get over a certain person who is no longer in your life. It's Summer now and all you want is for that person to come back, even though you aren't really sure that's what you want.

You want what you can't have only because you can't have it, and that's what puts you in a funky mood today. Rather than go with the flow and try to put on a happy face, you pout and sulk throughout the day because Mercury sextile Mars energy has you overthinking things to such a degree that you can't seem to grasp what happiness might be, not to mention that you are anticipating a long, grueling summer of no love which is totally ridiculous. This day doesn't mark you for life; you will be fine. It's just that Mercury sextile Mars has you feeling negative and that's the energy that will take over on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.