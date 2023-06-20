Karmic Relationships End For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 21, During Moon Square Jupiter

On June 21, 2023, we begin the Summer with a line up of interesting and helpful transits, one such being Moon square Jupiter and the reason it's so helpful is because it assists us in making up our minds about things we've pushed aside for too long. It's also the first day of Cancer season, and that, alone, makes us long for stability; this implies that whatever it is that stands in our way of reaching stable ground is something we have to uproot and get rid of.

And, during Moon square Jupiter, that which we will be giving up are the people in our lives who have overstayed their welcome. It's time to get out the karmic vacuum cleaner, but on this day, June 21, out karmic ties will end...because they have to.

There are three signs that will know it's time, almost as if an alarm goes off; we hear it, and while this alarm is nothing anyone else can hear, we will do our best to stop the ringing. We not only realize that we can no longer go on with this person, but that if we even try to continue on with them, whether they are a friend, an associate or a lover, things will become stale and sour.

We've already experienced the beginnings of this relationship-gone-bad and we also know that we got what we needed to get from this person; and they from us. Nothing lasts forever, and that's OK. That's how we grow. We need to pick ourselves up now; it's time to end the karmic relationship that no longer serve us.

And so, during Moon square Jupiter, we aren't cool and calculated about getting rid of old friends as much as we are dedicated to keeping our lives running smoothly. We know that certain people are longer part of the plan, and for these three zodiac signs, June 21, 2023 is the day we end those karmic relationships. Everything must come to an end, and so it goes, and so it goes.

Karmic relationships end for three zodiac signs on June 21:



1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been feeling a certain way for a while now, as if you've had a premonition that something in your life is about to change, and yet you couldn't put your finger on exactly what it is. Well, during Moon square Jupiter, you'll come to know that what needs change is how you perceive your relationship with someone whom doesn't seem to fit in with your lifestyle anymore.

And what's more is that they feel it too, which lets you both know that there is no need to hang on to each other...because neither of you is getting anything out of the deal and you feel as if you need to make it official, as in, end it once and for all so that both parties can walk away and start anew. This is someone whom you once held very close, but time and tide really changed things and now, having any kind of relationship with them has become impossible. The karmic bond has collapsed and it's time to move on.



2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the oncoming of your sun season, you feel stable enough to know your place in a certain relationship that has started to feel pointless; it's Moon square Jupiter and the date is June 21, 2023. Summer has just begun and you and this person have come to terms with something that, by no means, is earth-shattering; the friendship is over, and there's no reason to kid yourselves into thinking you've got a future together.

What you have are nostalgic memories but the more you think about those memories, the madder you get at that person who once meant so much to you. Still, Moon square Jupiter makes it clear that there is no going home and that when you see a karmic moment like this take place, you have to respect it with a proper ending, which is what will occur today.



3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've held off from canceling a certain friend of yours because you've always been a romantic at heart, even when it comes to platonic friendships; you'd love to think that there's always that special person in your life, the one who is like nobody else. And while you got to experience this with that very special friend of yours, you'll find that if you are honest with yourself, the transit of Moon square Jupiter will bring forth another truth.

You are no longer in need of this person, or rather, what you had depended on both of you feeling the 'need' for it, and it seems that you have both grown into two different people now. It happens. They say people don't change, and it's true...but people DO change in relationships, and sometimes the gap that is formed is too wide to build a bridge over. Today is the day you say goodbye to a good friend, a karmic relationship.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.