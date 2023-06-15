Zodiac

Love Horoscope For Friday, June 16, Says 'Listen To Your Heart'

Listen to your heart; it knows what you want.

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 15, 2023

love horoscope for june 16

Today's love horoscope for June 16 delivers a specific message to all zodiac signs: listen to your heart — and while Mercury is in Gemini it's a lot easier than ever before. 

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, June 16, 2023:

Aries

When it comes to love, listen to your heart's whispers. Trust its guidance to find the right path. By following its wisdom, you'll discover confidence in each step, leading to a genuine and fulfilling connection.

Taurus

Let go of control and surrender to the guidance of the universe. Embrace the dance of fate and kismet, for within that divine union lies the serendipitous path to where your destiny awaits.

Gemini

Embrace self-understanding. See the world without judgment, through compassionate eyes. Appreciate the diverse tapestry of humanity, weaving together beauty and fostering unity through empathy.

Cancer

Songs can evoke intense emotions, especially after a breakup. Allow your tears to flow, for it's a healing release. Find solace and strength in the transformative power of music to mend your broken wings.

Leo

When it comes to friendship, trust your instincts to find true allies. Seek those who uplift and inspire you. Let go of toxic relationships and cultivate bonds that foster growth, love, and genuine authenticity.

Virgo

In strong relationships, respect is crucial. Value each other's boundaries, opinions, and uniqueness. With respect as your guide, love grows deeper, trust strengthens, and partnerships thrive with harmony and strength.

Libra

Before diving into love, take time for self-discovery. Find your passions, heal, and love yourself. This sets the foundation for genuine connections rooted in understanding, growth, and long-term happiness.

Scorpio

Before diving into love, embark on a journey of self-discovery. Explore your passions, heal wounds, and cultivate self-love. Then, you can forge genuine connections based on understanding, growth, and long-lasting happiness.

Sagittarius

When it comes to love, consider the spiritual side. Believe in the possibility of soulmates, where hearts connect with a higher purpose. Open your mind and trust the guiding cosmic forces on your journey.

Capricorn

Even if love fades away, remain faithful to the sacred trust. Preserve their secrets with unwavering integrity. True character shines when loyalty persists, transcending past connections with grace and ethical strength.

Aquarius

Divorce brings tough choices that burden your heart. Find comfort in seeking guidance from an attorney and therapist to gain clarity. Choose wisely, as this marks a fresh start on your path to healing and happiness.

Pisces

Creating a routine together as a couple might be difficult initially, but it reveals the deeper aspects of your relationship. Embrace this journey, as shared routines foster understanding, growth, and a strong foundation for long-lasting love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.