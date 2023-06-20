Moon Square Jupiter On June 21 May Become 'Problematic' For 3 Zodiac Signs

It's June 21, 2023 and we can call it the first day of Summer, or we can call it the beginning of Cancer season, or even the time when the Summer solstice begins, but on this day, with all the hype and the positive energy and hope going around, there will be hard times for three zodiac signs and that is mainly because of the transit Moon square Jupiter, which can work wonders for us...as long as we exist in a bubble.

In other words, today can be a great day and we three zodiac signs can create amazing things...as long as we do it alone and on our own, because on this day, we can be very caustic and pushy. While Moon square Jupiter comes with brilliant energy, it's also the kind that can't see itself, and we who are most affected by it might not be able to see just how annoying we can get today.

So, while everyone's getting all stoked up about it being the first day of Summer, we are the ones who are focused heavily on accomplishing great tasks that require insane amounts of energy. Where it goes bad is when we are interrupted. This transit, Moon square Jupiter, does not do well with interruptions. We will snap at innocent bystanders and we will glare people down with murderous eyes, as if just by being there, they are offending us to our very core.

We are drama today; we are theatrical displays of pouty behavior and insistent pushiness. We don't care if everyone around is displaying 'goody-goody' signs and they're all happy to be alive; we are only concerned with our self-declared acts of genius. Don't stand in our way; we're on a mission.

It's Moon square Jupiter that will have us showing extreme behaviors; one minute we're gregarious and easy going and within a split second, we're angry and growling at whoever dares to require our attention. We are best put in the corner today, where we can't hurt anyone, or ourselves. Which three zodiac signs will come to know the wrath that is Moon square Jupiter on June 21?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 21:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you feel pretty dang great about everything that's going on in your life these day, that great feeling may border on being overly confident during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, on June 21. As it goes with you, you tend to follow your heart and your impulses, and those impulses of yours always have you convinced that you're right. On this day, you may just end up following up on a hunch that you believe is going to take you to a new place, emotionally, and as you explore these new options, you may end up shutting other people out.

You are a great explorer and you want to acquire as much knowledge as you can as a human being, but you are also somewhat insensitive at times, and during Moon square Jupiter, that insensitive may come out a little too harshly. You don't mean anything by it, but you may end up hurting someone's feeling today, simply because you didn't know when to quit.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon square Jupiter is a very appealing transit for you, and whenever you experience it, you feel driven, enthusiastic and charged up. On June 21, the transit is going to do what you expect it to do, however, you might end up regretting some of the choices you make on this day. While you feel confident and clearheaded, you aren't able to see the big picture, and you need to see the big picture if your enthusiasm is to be met with success.

You strive for only the biggest and the best today, but you aren't thinking it through, and your impulsive streak may end up getting the better of you. It is advised for Sagittarius to stand back and take a breath, during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, as they tend to overstep their mark and overestimate their own abilities. In other words...watch out!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you need to watch out for today is showing off too much. Yes, you are brilliant at what you do and your love for whatever it is that you're showing off is definitely worthy, but you are also stepping on the toes of others today, and that's not cool. It's June 21, and it's the first day of Summer — all very well and good, but that doesn't give you the right to hog all the attention, as you will definitely be doing on this day.

You will be admired for your passion and your amazing strength, as the people in your life won't be able to NOT notice how great you are, but there is a time and place for everything, and not every second of this day belongs to you and your outstanding talent. If you need to boast, then do it softly and know when to leave. You will be just as talented and amazing tomorrow, without the need to tell everyone about it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.