3 Zodiac Signs Who Can Switch Their Feelings Off On June 20, During Moon Opposite Pluto

There's only one reason why a person would want to shut off their feelings, and that is because, at present, they are feeling too much. This is what we do. We become volatile and overly emotional due to some situation in our lives.

When we can't take another minute of this raw vulnerability, we do whatever we can to dull the pain. During transits like Moon opposite Pluto on June 20, 2023, we mastered the art of denial. We deny feeling anything, and we do it to survive.

One of the reasons that today is so hard to deal with is because the transit Moon opposite Pluto stirs up old memories and brings out many neurotic feelings ... especially in three zodiac signs. There are things we don't want to look at or admit to today, and some are personal, secretive and private.

It's not that we risk being exposed to others. It's that we are not fond of looking at our past, even while being alone. Today's memories or issues are so strong that we turn off our emotions, affecting us and those we relate to. We don't just turn off ourselves.

We shut down everyone around us. Many people will believe that we are heartless or unfeeling on this day, but we know that that's the last thing we are. During Moon opposite Pluto, we are self-protective and take the form of giving others the silent treatment.

Three zodiac signs may be in touch with their emotions or on a quest to learn more about themselves. Today, how we'll come off to others may not be as thoughtful. We cannot share on this day. We will, in our own time, but today is for switching those feelings off so that we can cope with a reality that is ours to decipher. Today is for the three zodiac signs that need some time off ... to think, regroup, and stay quiet.

Three zodiac signs who can switch off their feelings on June 20:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

On June 20, 2023, you will have one thing in mind:: the same thing that's been driving you crazy for years now ... and it is private. You are the only person who knows what's going on inside your mind, and you don't even want to push it too far because if you open up that floodgate, you'll spend the entire day crying — which is just not what you'll do. You're NOT going to cry today because of Moon opposite Pluto.

This transit is here to help you slip into that place of numbness where you can control just how much emotional pain gets in, and on this day, you'll decide that none of it is a good amount. Today, you will stay in silence. Perhaps by now, your friends know this about you, that you get in these quiet moods that say to the world, "Leave me alone." It's OK; you need to switch off your feelings today. You don't owe anyone your pain.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's going on today is that during the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, your feelings are way too intense for you to deal with. And even though you aren't conscious of an actual way to make things feel lighter, you will be switching off your emotions. You are incapable of handling whatever is going on in your psyche, and to cope, you will find that the best method is the one where you simply pretend it doesn't exist. Denial leads the way today, and you won't take 'no' for an answer.

You WILL escape the pain of whatever is going on in your mind by 'leaving the room.' If the pressure gets too much, you may walk around with a blank expression that nobody can read. That's OK because you are not up for interpretation today. Let them think about what they want.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's just another day for you when it comes to being able to switch off your feelings, Libra. Nobody knows what you are going through, and nobody can even guess how long you've been going through it. During Moon opposite Pluto, you'll find that once again, the impulse to pull back and shut down will be back, and in a way, it's like an old friend coming home to roost.

You are comfortable when you shut your feelings off because those feelings are way too overwhelming, and you don't have enough time in your busy day to crumble and start feeling sorry for yourself. It's OK because you need to rule your life under your command. You may end up disappointing someone day June 20, 2023, simply because you aren't going to live up to their expectations. Well, what can you do? You aren't anybody's wind-up doll. They'll just have to wait if they want you to respond 'according to plan.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.