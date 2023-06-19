The June 20 Moon In Leo Brings A Rough Day To 3 Zodiac Signs

Pushy, pushy. We may want to back off a bit if we're not going to take the cake for being today's pushiest person around. June 20, 2023, allows us to forget that there are other people in the vicinity and that we aren't the only person who exists.

While all of this is obvious, and we know we're not 'really' alone, we can't help but feel that, on June 20, during the Moon in Leo, we're entitled to something, which is our choice. So, we choose what we want, and we go for it, and while that sounds very proactive and confident, on this day, it might become a power struggle to get to the top before anyone else does.

For three zodiac signs, today will feel pretty good ... but our feeling — power, confidence, drive — is all illusory; we tend not to consider the present conditions and the future outcome when we make choices today. While we may be firmly rooted in the 'now' moment, that's all that exists when we make our moves today. That kind of behavior during the Moon in Leo makes us come off as selfish or unthinking.

We aren't considering what others feel during this transit because we are less aware of their existence than our own. While the Moon in Leo can bring about positive results, it gets there through a lack of empathy.

So, if you can avoid pushing too hard to get your way, you may still have friends left by the end of the day. Hopefully, that means something to you, but if it doesn't, then you will find that the Moon in Leo is there for you to back up your conquering mission. Which three zodiac signs will experience what happens when the Moon in Leo goes off on a bender?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 20:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It really doesn't take much for you to get in the kind of mood where you feel as though it's your way or the highway, and the thing with you, Leo, is that you feel perfectly justified in your behavior. Today, June 20, brings out a side of you that others have seen before, and during the Moon in Leo, you'll give your friends and colleagues yet another chance to see you in full form, in so much as you will be 'taking over' from here.

While you believe that whatever you're taking over is for the best, you might be stepping on other people's toes to get there, and they definitely won't appreciate it. You might even take the time to explain why you need things to be 'your' way and not theirs, but you really aren't there to listen to their explanations. It's all about you today, Leo. You and your ideas ... only.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes you have days where you'd rather not mess around, and being that you alone feel you know the best way to do a thing, you shut others out so that you can get the job done without the frantic energy of other people. Today, June 20, while the Moon in Leo gives you the impression that you are the only person in your life who can handle certain pressures, and during this transit, you override the feelings of others ... and you do it easily and without concern.

There's an ego that follows you through the day that nobody can compete with, as you have appointed yourself the genius of the day. It makes you the only one who can tackle the hard stuff. You like being capable, but on this day, you put yourself in the position of being the only person capable of completing a task when that is just not true.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you are somewhat of a perfectionist and a die-hard when you decide that things need to go your way, you see the big picture and want to create something ideal. If this is work-related, boss-like qualities may be too bossy today, June 20, for those around you. Today's transit of the Moon in Leo will stoke your ego up and make you feel as though you are in charge and that everyone around you needs to back off and let you get on with the important business at hand.

While you are very good at what you do, Capricorn may show others a side of you that seems boorish or too pushy today. Leadership skills go out the window today, leaving you alone and on a mission to accomplish 'whatever' without the help of others. It could be rough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.