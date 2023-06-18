3 Zodiac Signs May Want To Break Up With Their Partner On June 19 During Jupiter Sextile Saturn

What we have going for us today is the astrological transit of Jupiter sextile Saturn, and while it may not bring us the most desirable results, it will bring us to a place where we get what is needed. So, today isn't about instant gratification or an obvious way to get what we want. What June 19, 2023, does bring us, however, is face-to-face with an intense desire of ours, which is to break up with the person we are involved with.

That's right, breaking up is not only hard to do, but it's also something we avoid doing, and what happens when we avoid doing something needed? We suffer, and today is the beginning of a life without that kind of suffering.

It's time to break up, kids, and that means you — if you are one of the three zodiac signs most affected by Jupiter sextile Saturn. Today is the day we come clean with ourselves and the person we are with. This isn't working, and it's time to tell it like it is. If we are lucky, we will be able to work through it rationally and with grace. However, that may not necessarily be how Jupiter's sextile Saturn has it set up for us.

It's not that today brings hostility and misunderstanding. It's just that once we get the idea of breaking up into our heads, we will be unstoppable and possibly a little crass in how we go about making it happen.

An impulsive quality comes with Jupiter sextile Saturn, which might get us in hot water because we may get so excited about ending it that we may be very rude with our delivery. Three zodiac signs here are not up for keeping this going on, and the delight of breaking free, finally, may have these three zodiac signs saying all the wrong things ... on the way out the door. Burned!

Three zodiac signs want to breakup on June 19:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The problem with your exit strategy is that it's all based on impulse and getting out now. You have come to a place in your relationship where you don't even care if you hurt someone you once loved. You're just tired of them, and you may have found someone new to replace them, so, in your mind, the sooner they leave, the sooner you can import the newbie.

During the transit of Jupiter sextile Saturn, you will feel empowered by self-love, and that love will give you the strength to protect yourself at all costs, and if the cost of someone's feelings for you is part of the deal, then so be it. You've already stopped caring, so why should you now? In your mind, it's done, over with, kaput. There's no reason to mince words, and so you don't. You just end your relationship in five minutes; if they feel something about that, that's on them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't just WANT to break up, you are breaking up, and it's happening today, June 19, 2023, during Jupiter sextile Saturn. This transit makes it easy for you to move on because the entire experience of this event makes you realize just how aggravating it is. Being in a relationship with this person, you have zero feelings for now. You aren't here to waste your time, and the last thing you want to do is give another minute to the person you are dying to get away from.

You will have ultimate success today, Scorpio, as you not only break up with the person who brings you no happiness but will likely ghost them into oblivion. When you make endings happen, you go for the gold. You're an Olympian in breaking up, and you always win.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

No one will ever accuse you of being able to say the right thing at the right time. So when it comes to you ending the relationship that you are presently in, you'll more than likely do so with tactless ease and rudeness so blatant that you might even make the person you're breaking up with a chuckle. Oh, they won't be laughing at anything other than the irony of your choice of words, but in the end, the whole thing will result in what you want it to result in a breakup.

It's June 19, 2023, and your nasty choice of words will come to you even more easily, thanks to the breakup support system that is Jupiter sextile Saturn. You may not want to paint yourself as 'that nasty,' but you'll find the right words to impress your soon-to-be ex, and you'll forever be known to them as the rudest cad they will ever know.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.